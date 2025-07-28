46th CBN Tennis: Emmanuel, Adesuwa Emerge New Champions 

The absence of the men and women’s singles defending champions notwithstanding, the best of tennis was on display at the finals of the 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, at the weekend.

Emmanuel Michael and Chicago-based Adesuwa Osabuohien surpassed all odds to emerge men and women’s singles champions of the 2025 edition of the CBN senior tennis championship.

Playing in the men’s singles category, Emmanuel Michael defeated hard fighting Prosper Okonkwo, 2-1 ( 7-5, 2-6, 6-3) to lift the trophy and take home the star cash prize while Chicago-based Adesuwa Osabuohien came from a set down to stop Omotayo Blessing, 2-1 also ( 3-6, 5-1, 6-4 ) to emerge the new women’s champion.

In her closing remarks, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Emen Usoro, ably represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, said for over four decades, the CBN has remained consistent sponsoring the tournament and has gone the extra mile with the introduction of the junior tennis tournament since 2006.

She said the apex bank remains passionate about the holistic development of the Nigerian youth even as it recognises sports as a powerful platform not just for entertainment but for empowerment, engagement and national integration.

She added that the apex bank is out to encourage Nigerian youths to explore and benefit from the opportunities the CBN provides.