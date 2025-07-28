  • Monday, 28th July, 2025

46th CBN Tennis: Emmanuel, Adesuwa Emerge New Champions 

Sport | 18 seconds ago
Emmanuel Michael ready for the CBN Senior Tennis Championships men's singles final clash with Prosper Okonkwo

Emmanuel Michael ready for the CBN Senior Tennis Championships men's singles final clash with Prosper Okonkwo

The absence of  the men and women’s singles defending champions notwithstanding, the best of tennis was on display at the finals of the 46th edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, at the weekend. 

 Emmanuel Michael and Chicago-based Adesuwa Osabuohien surpassed all odds to emerge men and women’s singles champions of the 2025  edition of the CBN senior tennis championship.

Playing  in the men’s singles category, Emmanuel Michael defeated hard fighting Prosper Okonkwo, 2-1 ( 7-5, 2-6, 6-3) to lift the trophy and take home the star cash prize while Chicago-based Adesuwa Osabuohien came from a set down to stop Omotayo Blessing, 2-1 also ( 3-6, 5-1, 6-4 ) to emerge the new women’s champion. 

In her closing remarks, the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Emen Usoro, ably represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, said for over four decades, the CBN has remained consistent sponsoring the tournament and has gone the extra mile with the introduction of the junior tennis tournament since 2006.

She said the apex bank remains passionate about the holistic development of the Nigerian youth even as it recognises sports as a powerful platform not just for entertainment but for empowerment, engagement and national integration.

She added that the apex bank is out to encourage Nigerian youths to explore and benefit from the opportunities the CBN provides.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.