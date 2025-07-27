Troops Kill Three Terrorist Leaders in Sokoto, Recover Weapons, Motorcycle

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army Sunday said troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY), killed three notorious terrorist kingpins, Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, and Ali Yar Daribiyar, during an ambush operation at Mallamawa and Mazau communities, in the Tsamaye/Mai Lalle District of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It added that the troops also recovered three AK-47 rifles with magazines and a motorcycle from the terrorists.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain David Adewusi, stated that the terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers were reportedly in the area to collect ransom and levies imposed on the locals when they were intercepted.

According to him, “The successful operation has sparked widespread relief and jubilation among residents of Mai Lalle, Tsamaye, Rimaye, and proximate communities across Sabon Birni and Goronyo LGAs, who have long endured the atrocities of the neutralized terrorists.”

Operation Fansan Yamma, he said, remained steadfast in its mission to restore peace and security across the North-west and parts of the North-central region.

The Joint Task Force urged the public to continue providing timely and actionable information to support ongoing operations.