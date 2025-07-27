Tinubu To Victorious Super Falcons: Go, Enjoy Yourselves And Stay Safe 

* Promises to celebrate the players while itching to receive the trophy at the Villa

* Wishes team a safe journey back to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigeria’s Super Falcons, that thrashed host Morocco three goals to two in the finals to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Cup for a record 10th time, to go and enjoy themselves as well as stay safe.

“Safe journey home, enjoy yourselves, avoid injuries, God bless you,” the president, in a video call Sunday morning, told the jubilant players and officials, who repeatedly interjected with ”Thank you, Mr President!”

President Tinubu expressed his delight at the Super Falcons’ spectacular victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), stating that he eagerly looks forward to receiving the trophy in Abuja.

In a post-match video call with team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, her teammates, and Nigerian officials, President Tinubu, according to a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated the team on securing a record 10th continental title and lifting the nation’s spirits.

“I am very, very proud of you. The entire nation is proud of you. You have lifted our spirits. You are a pride to your generation and we are all very happy.

“You will be celebrated, and I congratulate all the coaches and management of the team, including the ministers and the officials,” he said.

The president extended his best regards to Rasheedat Ajibade, who emerged as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and clinched the Woman of the Tournament award.

He also praised Esther Okoronkwo’s composure during a crucial moment in the final, describing her 64th-minute penalty kick, which sparked a dramatic comeback, as “very courageous”.

Okoronkwo created the second goal and delivered the decisive free-kick that Jennifer Echegini converted to seal Nigeria’s 3-2 victory.

Responding on behalf of the team, Ajibade thanked the president for approving the full payment of players’ allowances.

She assured him the team was eager to present him with the WAFCON trophy in Abuja.

The lively exchange ended with a spirited rendition of the national anthem and three thunderous “Gbosa!” cheers for the president.