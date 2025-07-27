Tinubu, First Lady, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah Hail Super Falcons for Winning 10th WAFCON Cup

•Ajibade, Nnadozie Player, Goalkeeper of Tournament *Okoronkwo is Final’s MVP

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Duro Ikhazuagbe andSunday Ehigiator

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, last night congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons on their victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final in Rabat, Morocco, securing their record 10th continental title.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the Super Falcons thrashed Morrocco 3 – 2 in the final match said: “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you.”

Also, President Tinubu in his verified X handle, @officialABAT, last night said the senior female team delivered in the true Nigerian fashion as they went, saw and conquered again for the 10th time as African champions.

“The President wrote in his X handle: “They chose to accept this mission. They understood the assignment. Our Superior Super Falcons delivered in true Nigerian fashion. Never say never. They went. They saw. They have conquered again! 10-time champions of Africa,” Tinubu added.

In a separate statement, the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, also rejoiced with the Super Falcons team for winning the WAFCON title for a record 10th time.

“I celebrate you, our beautiful and lovely Super Falcons for the landmark victory of your 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations championship.

“Your resounding 3-2 victory is indeed remarkable and commendable.

“It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory.

“You have once again lifted the pride of our dear nation, Nigeria and cemented your place as Queens of African football.

“On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud. “You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent. Congratulations, Super Falcons!

“I celebrate you,” the statement added.

Similarly, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, congratulated Super Falcons on the WAFCON triumph,praising the team’s hard work, discipline, and winning spirit.

In an Instagram post after the performance, the Governor described the victory as “a flawless 10 out of 10 performance,” noting that the team’s efforts have once again made the nation proud.

“Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory,” Sanwo-Olu said. “This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together.”

He also extended his appreciation to the coaching staff and everyone working behind the scenes, acknowledging their critical role in the success. “You’ve shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly,” he added.

Also, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the Super Falcons, stressing that they demonstrated the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.

Mbah, who took to his verified social media handle, @PNMbah, to celebrate the impressive Nigerian side wrote, “Congratulations, Super Falcons, on your well-deserved WAFCON 2025 triumph.

“Coming from two goals down to beat the Moroccans to the trophy underscores the resilience and invincibility of the Nigerian spirit and what we can achieve as a people by working together in oneness of mind.

“We are super proud of you. Again, congratulations, girls, and keep flying higher.”

Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title last night, coming back from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 inside the 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

It was a dramatic turnaround never witnessed before in the final of Africa’s women’s football showpiece.

Until Saturday night, Super Falcons were unbeaten from the group stage to the final. And they deservedly won the $1million prize money and the brand new WAFCON trophy for the winning team.

Jennifer Echegini scurried Esther Okoronkwo’s set-piece from outside the box into the Moroccan net for Nigeria’s winning goal.

Before that winner, the hosts raced into the lead in the first 25 minutes through Ghizlane Chebbak in the 13th minute and Sanaa Mssoudy in the 24th minute.

But Okoronkwo pulled back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute while Folashade Ijamilusi leveled scores in the 71st minute.

Super Falcons thereafter gained momentum, dominating the game.

It was not the first time that Falcons won the final in front of partisan home crowd.

In 2016 Nigeria played against the host nation Cameroon and won in front of 40,000 capacity partisan fans. Super Falcons are yet to losing any final.

Until last night, Falcons who have long been the dominant force in African women’s football, have not been shy in expressing their intentions of reclaiming the title they last won in 2018. They lost to Morocco in 2022 semi final.

The country’s football federation Mission X was fulfilled.

Okoronkwo was picked as the player of the final match while Chiamaka Nnadozie emerged best goalkeeper of the tournament. Rasheedat Ajibade was named the player of the tournament.

Ajibade scooped three Player of the Match awards leading to Nigeria’s dramatic WAFCON triumph.

Nnadozie, 24, who recently joined English club Brighton, kept four clean sheets in the competition.

Canada-based forward Esther Okoronkwo was Player of the Final.

Earlier on Friday night, Ghana’s Black Queens claimed the WAFCON 2024 bronze medal defeating reigning champions South Africa 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

The decisive shootout was full of nerves and drama with a bronze medal at stake. Ghana held their nerve, converting four of their five spot-kicks. Black Queens’ keeper Cynthia Konlan was the hero once again, saving vital penalties from Hildah Magaia and Sibulele Holweni.