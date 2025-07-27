Soludo: I’ve No Challenger in November Poll, My Co-contestants in Race for Fundraising

David-Chyddy Eleke

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that he has no challenger in the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The governor, while speaking during an endorsement rally organised for him in Awka by stakeholders of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, insisted that most of those in the race were only in it to scout for funds to line their personal pockets.

The rally is the second endorsement for Soludo after the one held in Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area (LGA), where stakeholders of Anambra North Senatorial Zone declared support for him.



Soludo, while addressing supporters during the rally, stated expressly that Anambra State enjoys an unbroken zoning formula and that he would hand over to a candidate from the Central Zone after eight years.

He added that anyone opposed to his second term will just be disrupting the seamless zoning in the state and delaying the turn of the Central Zone to take the governorship seat.



He said: “A few weeks ago, a rally like this happened in the North Senatorial Zone, and all the stakeholders, community leaders, traditional rulers, youths, students, all declared that our ticket is a consensus for Anambra.

“Today too, you (Anambra Central) are here to declare that this ticket is the consensus ticket for the 2025 election.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, and my running mate, we are happy and we are grateful to all the stakeholders. We have listened to your kind words, words of solidarity, and all.



“I want to remind you people that we have a zoning system in Anambra. It started with the Central Zone with Peter Obi. “When he finished, everyone agreed that for there to be order, fairness, and equity that zoning had to be institutionalised.

“After that, it went to the North and for eight years Obiano was governor, and after that it went to the South (where Soludo hails from) and the South is going to have it for eight years, after that it would be central again.

“I don’t know who else is contesting in this election, but we heard that some people are contesting, but we don’t know who they are. But I want to assure you that after the South, power will shift to the central. Anyone coming from the South to contest against me wants power to stay in the South for 12 years.

“If anyone else from the south gets to power, he will stay for eight years, and that will delay the turn of the central. So, four more years for Soludo is better than eight years for anyone else, so that the central zone can take its turn.”

Soludo insisted that some of the people in the race against him were merely scouting for funds, using the guise of being contestants.

He said: “They are not contesting; they are doing fundraising. I hear they have been going around begging top politicians, ministers that “you know I’m contesting for governor, please support me”.

“We have not started our campaign and have not constituted a campaign council. We are not contesting the election with anyone. Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra. All Progressives contesting against me know what they are contesting for and not for governor, and they know. In Anambra, progressives are working together.

“We are targeting to win at least 90 percent of all the electoral wards in the Central Senatorial Zone,” Soludo said.