Shettima Departs Abuja For Addis Ababa, Ethiopia 

* To represent Nigeria at 2nd UN food systems summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed the nation’s capital, Abuja for Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, to represent Nigeria at the second United Nations (UN) Food Systems Summit holding from 27 to 29 July, 2025.

In a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, the vice-president will join other global leaders at the high-level event on advancing the transformation of the coffee value chain, as well as engage in other roundtables and meetings aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s food security drive.

The summit, organised in collaboration with the United Nations, the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, will bring together global leaders to reflect on the progress made since the inaugural 2021 UN Food Systems Summit and accelerate commitments towards building resilient, inclusive and sustainable food systems.

The vice-president will also participate in other events on the sidelines of the summit designed to spotlight real-world examples of food systems transformation, promote knowledge exchange and partnership, and inspire collective action through evidence-based solutions and creative expression.

One of the events on the sidelines of the summit is a ministerial roundtable on public finance, trade and responsible investment to accelerate the transition, field trips and networking sessions.

At a recent briefing by the Task Force on the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit, Shettima had outlined three key objectives for Nigeria’s delegation: positioning Nigeria as a leader of thought on African food systems reform, leveraging international partnerships aligned with domestic priorities, and advancing a private sector-led model for continental food transformation.

The vice-president is expected back in Nigeria after his participation in the activities at the summit.