PVC for Sale in Abia

The Abia State Government recently raised the alarm that some politicians in some parts of the state have deployed their agents to rural communities to “fraudulently” collect from the residents, information contained in their Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Alex Otti, Ferdinand Ekeoma, who raised the alarm, said the agents to politicians were handing out N10,000 to each of the rural dwellers “under a deceptive guise that it is to create a non-existent e-wallet for empowerment”.

He said the intention of the sponsors and perpetrators of the criminal act is to compromise the authenticity of such PVCs and render the owners unfit to vote during the 2027 election.

However, the state government did not reveal the identities of politicians or political parties involved.

Some opposition politicians who are already jittery over the chances of their reelection in 2027 are moblising ahead of the election.

Elections in the state in 2027 is really going to be interesting.

Last August, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who is from Abia State, had boasted that he would ensure that the next governor of Abia State in 2027 would come from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued that he cannot be number six political figure in the country, and another party will govern his state.

When Kalu made the comments, many indigenes of the state took him on, saying that he was not reading the mood of the people who are enjoying the dividends of democracy under the Labour Party’s administration for the first time since 1999.

Among the five states in the South-east, Abia State was the most backward for 24 years due to mismanagement of the state’s resources before Governor Alex Otti assumed office in 2023. It was when he became governor that the people of the state started having a breath of fresh air.

Unfortunately, some politicians who are opposed to Otti’s good works are jittery that they might not win reelection in 2027, and are already plotting to manipulate the will of the people.

This is why state government and the security agencies should ensure that this is thoroughly investigated and anyone caught indulging in the act, directly or through agents, should be made to face severe consequences.