Pushing New Frontiers for Future Masters 

Yinka Olatunbosun

Featuring emerging artistic talents selected from a pool of painters and sculptors, the seventh edition of the annual exhibition titled ‘Future Generation Masters Series’ showcases personal stories, perspectives, and particulars of in-depth research. The artists have honed their craft under the guidance of art educators and drawn inspiration from their individual experiences and interests. The exhibition will be held at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos, from August 9 to 23.

First, there is Mary Adebayo, whose artistic journey spans two decades and was significantly influenced by her studies at The Polytechnic Ibadan, Eruwa campus, and later at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife. She further honed her skills at the Universal Studio of Art in Lagos.

“I love to use oil and I do acrylic, pastel, drawing, charcoal and water colour,” she revealed during a recent press briefing in Lagos. “But my major medium is oil because I just enjoy how it feels on canvas and aside from painting with oil, I use a palette to paint.”

“Self Expression II”, inspired by her childhood experience and her environment, is laden with a powerful message of empowerment. Raised without a father figure in her early years, she was a timid child who was hardly allowed to express herself especially being the youngest child in her household. Art became her weapon of expression for a variety of emotions which is evident in her selected 15 paintings for the show.

Emeka Amadi, a painter who was schooled at Nnamdi Azikwe University Awka, demonstrates his love for family values on canvas. Currently pushing his art practice at the Universal Studio of Art, he delves into subject matters such as work-life balance in arguing for strengthening family bonds.

One of his 15 paintings titled “After the Day’s Work” shows a man reflecting about life; contemplating life ahead of him in order to brace himself for it.

A young sculptor, Pelumi Ojegoke, who began grooming his turf at The Polytechnic, Ibadan and Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, loves to work with sand, wood, marble chips and any medium of interest.

“This work titled ‘Pillar of Change’ is based on the fact that in our society, we all believe that there is a particular person that will change everything for us. It is not one person’s work to create a change. As individuals, we have a part to play. We can’t hand over the change to one person,” he argued.

In the piece titled, “Aremo” which means Prince, he contemplates the future of an heir apparent: his privilege, his responsibility and his preparedness.

Okediji Femi Samuel, who described himself as a multidisciplinary artist, specialises in sculpture and brings six of these to the show. “My work shows my concern for my environment, and how it affects me. I express myself through my art and I use diverse mediums. I have my works in bronze and resin,” he disclosed.

“The Fragments of Hope” underscores environmental values, offering hope for the disenchanted. In his series titled “My Waiting Room,” he evinced the spirit of optimism.

Ajayi Ojo brings a traditional tilt to the show with titles drawn from Yoruba expressions. Using acrylic, oil and pastel, he creates titles such as ‘Aje Awa’ meaning “Best of Sales” to illustrate the spirit of commerce that Lagos embodies. Similar to this work is another title “Owo Inu Igbe” meaning “wealth from waste” which amplifies the phenomenon in which wealth is built from an unsavory environment or circumstance.

Gbelekale Azeez, a landscape painter who studied at Yaba College of Technology, puts a spotlight on nature beyond aesthetic reasons. He shows his relationship with the natural world, highlighting its importance. Capturing the themes of serenity, passage of time and a sense of place, Azeez makes a social commentary on environmental degradation occasioned by technological innovations. In his piece titled “Back to Nature,” he appeals to collective consciousness towards protecting natural habitation thus maintaining biodiversity.

Ayobami Adebiyi Olalekan, a metal sculptor shows mental strength in his 10 works using nuts and coins to create unique textures and patterns as well as creating visual symbols for value, economy alongside nature and simplicity.

“In the piece, ‘Resilience of Grace’ I talk about life challenges and the desire to be successful,” he said.

His obsession with coins may be reflective of his appreciation of the collectible value of coins. Rare or limited-edition coins can be valuable to collectors, often due to their historical significance, condition or scarcity.

Coincidentally, this seventh edition of Future Generation Masters features seven artists in all and promises a visually delightful experience for the audience who have waited since 2013 to see the return of the series.