Oyegun: ADC Raises Committee on Membership Registration, Revalidation in Edo 

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Stakeholders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State have set up a committee for membership registration and revalidation in the state.

The committee is to work with the party’s state coalition in the state to ensure a rancour free process.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and leader of ADC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said the stakeholders’ meeting was to, among other things, receive groups from different political parties who want to affiliate with ADC.

Oyegun explained that the membership registration and revalidation was to ensure the message of the coalition gets to every corner of Edo State in cooperation with the incumbent executive.

According to him, “I think the message has gotten home very largely. The entire state will convulse at the mentioning of the ADC.

“One of the committees will work with the state working Committee in a way that is effective and convenient to the ordinary citizen of Edo State.

“The story of success in life does not matter how much you fall. You heard the apology made by Prof. Osunbor. We accept our failings. We removed a clueless government and I don’t have a word for what we replaced it with. We are back to the struggle. We know what we are doing and it will not fail.”

On his part, former Governor of Edo State, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, said Nigerians were not happy with the way the country was being governed.

He explained that the coalition was formed by all concerned Nigerians across political parties to ensure that multi- party democracy exists in the country.

Dignitaries at the meeting include, Senators Roland Owie, Ehigie Uzamere, among others.