Nigeria’s Telecom Sector Navigates Economic Headwinds Through Reforms

Vanessa Obioha

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector continues to demonstrate resilience amid significant macroeconomic challenges, with recent regulatory reforms under NCC leadership providing a pathway for stability. The sector, which contributes 14.4% to national GDP, faces mounting pressures from currency volatility, rising energy costs, and infrastructure constraints—yet strategic interventions offer grounds for optimism.

At the centre of these stabilisation efforts is NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, appointed in October 2023, who has instituted critical reforms focused on professionalism, cost-reflective policies, and data-driven oversight. His tenure has marked a pivot towards regulatory consistency, backed by compliance frameworks that operators say have brought predictability to an often volatile ecosystem. These changes arrive at a critical juncture, as forex scarcity continues to inflate the cost of telecom equipment by over 70%, while diesel prices have quadrupled from ₦300 to ₦1,200 per litre in just two years.

“As a regulator, we are committed to ensuring a competitive, fair, and forward-looking telecoms industry,” Maida said in a recent press briefing. “Our responsibility is to protect consumers while also enabling the long-term sustainability of service providers. A data-driven and transparent approach is non-negotiable.”

Among recent interventions, the Commission approved adjustments to International Termination Rates (ITR) for inbound calls to reflect global cost realities, while also capping domestic tariff increases at 50%—a measure aimed at balancing operator sustainability with consumer affordability. The tariff decision alone is projected to unlock over $150 million in network investments, particularly in 4G expansion across underserved areas.

The Commission also launched the Revenue Assurance Solution (RAS) to curb sector leakages and improve fiscal transparency, alongside a joint committee with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to enhance telecom tax administration and subscriber database integrity. These efforts align with the ongoing amendment of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, a process the NCC is actively contributing to.

“Through the RAS project, we are able to track industry revenue more accurately and ensure accountability. This is part of a broader reform agenda to make regulation smarter and more effective,” Maida stated.

While internal resistance to change within the NCC persists—particularly among staff adjusting to new digital processes—Maida has received support from the Presidency, which emphasises merit-driven leadership across critical sectors.

The numbers reflect a sector in transition. Mobile subscriptions reached 224 million in 2023 before adjustments from the NIN-SIM linkage policy. Broadband penetration climbed to 48.15% as of May 2025, a steady progression toward national coverage targets. The sector supports approximately 2.3 million direct and indirect jobs, while mobile financial services helped lift financial inclusion from 56% to 64% between 2020 and 2023.

The Commission’s deployment of new Emergency Communication Centres (ECC) in Enugu and Ogun states underscores its commitment to public safety, while the Digital Job Creation for Youths (DJCY) program continues to equip young Nigerians across geopolitical zones with marketable digital skills.

Looking ahead, the implementation of the revised National Broadband Plan sets out ambitious goals, including increasing penetration to over 70% and reducing average data costs to ₦390 per GB. Infrastructure sharing, right-of-way harmonisation, and 5G rollout remain focal points of the Maida administration.

“Our long-term vision is anchored on resilient infrastructure, competitive service delivery, and a regulatory environment that supports innovation,” Maida added. “We are building a sector that works for everyone—from rural communities to global investors.”

As the telecom industry navigates economic turbulence, the NCC’s reform-driven agenda, coupled with structural adjustments and strategic foresight, offers a pathway not only for resilience—but for sustainable growth.