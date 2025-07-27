Nigerian Investor, Seun Olatunji, Seeks Global Partnerships to Drive African Growth

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Towards further attracting global capital into Africa’s booming economic sectors, an entrepreneur, Oluwaseun Olatunji, has advocated foreign partnerships in mining, real estate and infrastructure development.

Olatunji who is the Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Group Holdings Africa, in a statement made available in Ibadan, said the potential of the continent is undeniable, noting that strategic collaboration is what will unlock it fully.

He emphasised that Brookfield is building a platform that makes it easier and more secure for foreign investors to participate in key growth sectors like mineral trading and infrastructure.

While disclosing that the Brookfield Group and all the subsidiaries are 100 per cent owned, he assured of the commitment of leveraging his vast international exposure and multi-sectoral footprint to position Nigeria and Ghana as frontier destinations for long-term, high-impact investments.

With an estimated net worth of over $310 million, he is regarded as one of the most dynamic entrepreneurs on the continent.

“The Brookfield Group, through its real estate arm, Brookfield Homebuilders Ltd, is also leading large-scale urban housing developments in Abuja under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) structures,” Olatunji said.

He added that the various initiatives by the group are aimed to address Africa’s housing deficit while generating sustainable returns for investors, expressing a keen interest in facilitating foreign entry into Nigeria’s mining and real estate sectors, particularly through investment syndicates, bilateral trade platforms, and sovereign-backed infrastructure collaborations.

“We are building Africa from within, but we are also opening our doors wide to responsible global investors who see long-term value in the continent’s rise,” he emphasised.

The Ijebu-Ode-born businessman has dedicated the past two decades to scaling businesses that connect local African opportunities with international finance with one of the subsidiaries,

Brookfield Mining Company successfully executing multi-billion-dollar gold trades across Asia and the Gulf through ethical sourcing from West Africa.

He has been recognised with several prestigious awards, including the African Business Leader Award and the Innovation in Mining Award, which acknowledged his contributions to the industry and his commitment to ethical practices.

Married to a legal practitioner, the father of six balances his business ambitions with a commitment to family and legacy with his leadership at Brookfield Group driven by a vision of ethical capitalism, local empowerment, and sustainable transformation.

“Brookfield Group Holdings (Africa) stands as a ready and tested platform”, he assured.