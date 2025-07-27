  • Sunday, 27th July, 2025

Nigerian Ex-banker, Abas Alhassan, Launches New Mobile App  

Business | 1 hour ago

Successful people, they say, have two things on their lips: Silence and Smile. A smile to solve problems, and silence to avoid problems. These two vital moods are what this great achiever, Abas Alhassan, has imbibed, not just as watchwords but as scoring points in business fronts.

He’s the type that believes in working hard in silence and allowing success to make the noise. Very quiet and dynamic, the high-flier, who stops at nothing to fulfill his dreams, is an accomplished chartered accountant. The passion to fill what he considers a great vacuum informed his choice of technology in Nigeria.

The former banker with StanbicIBTC recently launched a new mobile application in Nigeria, known as   Safety Watch, to empower citizens with tools for real-time crime alerts, GPS tracking, and instant reporting of security threats.

The app is designed to improve personal and community safety by giving users access to live security updates, location-sharing features, and a direct line for reporting incidents.

“It is also a proactive response to the need for a citizen-led security awareness,” the development team stated.

The team added: “With one platform, users can stay alert, stay connected, and stay safe.”

Alhassan is the former Chairman of the Committee of Chief Internal Auditors of Banks in Nigeria. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Banking and Finance; a M.Sc. degree in Finance, Post Graduate Diploma in Coaching and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

 He was a member of the Audit Committee of Standard IBTC Bank Ltd and a former Executive Officer of the International Coaching Federation, South Africa chapter.

His work experiences include the Executive Head of Internal Audit for Corporate and Investment Banking for Standard Bank of South Africa, and he previously held the position of Executive Head of Internal Audit for Standard Bank Africa. He has over 35 years’ experience in risk management, internal and external audit, forensic examination, finance, bank operations and branch management. His experience spans Nigeria, West Africa and the African continent.

