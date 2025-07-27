Nigerian Army Dismisses Reports of Alleged Delay in Promotion, Stagnant Remuneration under Oluyede

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army has vehemently dismissed as false and malicious a report by an online medium, alleging complaints by personnel over delayed promotions and stagnant pay under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Appolonia Anele, refuted the allegation in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.



Anele said that promotions in the service were strictly guided by merit, laid-down criteria, and availability of vacancies as stipulated in the 2024 Armed Forces of Nigeria Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) for Soldiers/Ratings/Airmen.

“Paragraph 04.01 of HTACOS clearly states that promotion is granted in recognition of hard work, professionalism, and efficiency.



“No personnel bypasses these processes. Any change in timeline is based strictly on professional standards, not personal discretion,” she clarified.

Anele also emphasised that the regulations guiding promotions were transparent, detailed, and in line with global military best practices—covering all ranks from Private to Army Warrant Officer.

On the claims of stagnant pay, the Army spokesperson clarified that remuneration adjustments fall under the constitutional mandate of appropriate federal institutions and not the discretionary control of the army leadership.



She highlighted welfare reforms instituted by the COAS since his assumption of office, including the doubling of Ration Cash Allowance and the expansion of the Nigerian Army Welfare Loan Scheme to support personnel in small-scale enterprises and asset acquisition.



“These are among several welfare programmes initiated to improve the lives of personnel and their families,” she added.

Anele described the online medium as a platform with “a long history of anti-military bias and sensationalism”.

She urged the public to disregard the publication, citing the anonymity of its sources as a sign of its lack of credibility.

“The Nigerian Army remains a professional and disciplined institution, guided by due process, and will not be distracted by propaganda from discredited platforms seeking to destabilise troop morale and cohesion.

“The army reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, professionalism, and the welfare of its personnel in service to the nation,” she added.