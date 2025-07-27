NiDCOM Begins Rescue Operation for Nigerians Stranded in Central African Republic

*Chinese Embassy investigates incident

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has begun a rescue operation for a group of Nigerians who were stranded and allegedly maltreated in the Central African Republic (CAR).

This is because the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said it has launched an investigation into the reports that a Chinese mining company abandoned Nigerian miners in the country.



A viral video that surfaced online earlier this week showed the Nigerian miners who were stranded after being abandoned by a Chinese mining enterprise in the CAR.

The video, which drew wide public attention, showed several distressed Nigerians narrating their ordeal.

According to the individuals, they had been trafficked under pretences, abandoned in CAR, and had been forced to work without pay for nearly a year.



They also alleged that their passports were seized, leaving them stranded and unable to return home.

Reacting to the incident, NiDCOM, in a statement at the weekend, said it has begun taking steps to ensure the release and safe relocation of the victims to the Nigerian Embassy in Bangui, the capital of CAR.

The commission said contact had been established with the stranded Nigerians, and their confiscated passports retrieved.

It also noted that plans were underway to dispatch a bus to convey them to the embassy, despite the journey spanning at least eight hours by road.



“The attention of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has been drawn to the distress call in a viral video where some Nigerians were allegedly maltreated in the Central African Republic (CAR).

“The Commission has contacted officials of the Embassy in the CAR to look into the matter.

“It is gratifying to inform members of the public that contact has been established with them, their seized passports retrieved, while plans are on to send a bus to convey them to the embassy in Bangui, which is at least an eight-hour drive,” the statement read.



The commission also confirmed that the agent who facilitated their travel and allegedly orchestrated the exploitation has been identified.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has said it has begun probing reports.

The embassy said it attached great importance to the matter and has initiated an immediate investigation, which continues to ascertain the facts.

“The Chinese government consistently mandates that all Chinese enterprises and citizens operating abroad strictly comply with local laws and regulations, ensuring all business operations fully adhere to local legal frameworks.

“The Chinese side will urge the involved companies to address this matter appropriately, maintain close communication with Nigerian authorities throughout the investigation, and work together to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of citizens of both nations,” the statement read in part.

Recall that on Friday, the federal government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had said it had commenced efforts to rescue and repatriate the group of Nigerian workers.

In a statement in Abuja, the government confirmed that officials of the Nigerian Mission in the CAR had successfully established contact with the affected nationals.

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the Embassy of Nigeria in Bangui is actively liaising with local authorities to ensure the safety, welfare, and swift repatriation of the victims.

“Their passports have been retrieved successfully, and a vehicle has been sent to Bambari to evacuate the stranded Nigerians to Bangui. They are likely to arrive in the capital city with a military escort on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Discussions are also ongoing with the company for their accommodation and welfare while in Bangui and their subsequent repatriation to Nigeria, ” the statement added.

While reaffirming its commitment to the protection of citizens abroad, the federal government urged Nigerians seeking employment opportunities overseas to conduct proper checks on prospective employers and ensure all travel documents are in order.