Garba Shehu: Buhari Rejected Diamond Wristwatch from Nigerian Designer, Personal Jet Offer from UAE in 2016

*Says ex-president’s medical treatment abroad not a snub to Nigerian healthcare

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Senior Special Assistant to the late President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has revealed that his principal turned down offers of luxury gifts, including a personal aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a diamond-studded wristwatch from a Nigerian designer.

Shehu also insisted that the former leader’s regular medical trips abroad were not a rejection of Nigeria’s healthcare system but a matter of personal preference.

Speaking during a television interview at the weekend, Shehu described these moments as clear evidence of Buhari’s steadfast integrity while in office.



He recounted how a Nigerian fashion designer, impressed by Buhari’s leadership, crafted a customised diamond wristwatch bearing the president’s image, pointing out that Buhari rejected the gift.

He said: “And the guy, fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari, crafted this wristwatch studded with diamonds; customised, with the picture of the president embossed on it. And he brought it. However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift.

“The president looked at it, and he said, ‘Diamond wristwatch? I can’t wear this. Please tell this young Nigerian that he’s doing well for himself. He’s also a good ambassador of the country. We’ll continue to encourage him; let him please continue to promote the image, the name of this country in his trade. But the wristwatch, take it back to him. I can’t use it,” Shehu disclosed.



Shehu also recalled an incident during Buhari’s official visit to Abu Dhabi in 2016 when the Emir of Abu Dhabi offered him a private aircraft as a personal gift.

He said: “When we went to the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and in Abu Dhabi, which is the capital, the Emir of Abu Dhabi asked the president, Which aircraft did he want? He offered him an aircraft.”

“The president said, If it is for my country? I will accept. But the Emir said, “No, it’s for you so that you can also use it after you leave office.”

However, according to Shehu, Buhari said, “I don’t need an aircraft when I leave office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story.”

Meanwhile, Shehu said Buhari’s regular medical trips abroad were not a rejection of Nigeria’s healthcare system but a matter of personal preference.



Responding to recent comments by Buhari’s former spokesperson, Femi Adesina, that Buhari “could have died a long time ago” if he had relied solely on Nigerian hospitals, citing a lack of expertise in the country, Shehu said the late former president remained under the care of Nigerian doctors throughout his presidency.

“I think it is wrong to assume that he fenced himself off from the Nigerian medical system,” Shehu said.

“He had a Nigerian doctor , a chief personal physician and a state house clinic, also led by a medical consultant, a distinguished doctor of many years of practice.

He emphasized that the president’s medical team was always available to meet his immediate health needs.

“In terms of the immediacy of his own medical needs, they were always present to administer to his own needs,” Shehu added.



While acknowledging Buhari’s consistent visits abroad for treatment, Shehu said this was due to the president’s longstanding medical relationship overseas.

“As for his attachment to his past practice abroad for his medicals, he had an attachment to that,” he said.

“It was not that he was disrespectful of Nigeria’s medical practice or that he didn’t believe.”

Shehu also highlighted the presence of Nigerian-trained doctors working globally, noting that their competence is recognised worldwide.

“For most people who also travel abroad, and they need to see doctors — I have experienced this in America — you go into the office of the doctor and you find that it’s a Nigerian surgeon, it’s a Nigerian doctor,” he noted.

Former President Buhari died on July 13 in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.