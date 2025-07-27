FIFA Opens Major Africa Office in Rabat

World soccer governing body, FIFA. has opened its major Africa office in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, further confirming the North African country as the hub of its operation on the continent.

The state-of-the-art office at the Mohammed VI Complex aims to strengthen support for African federations in their development projects and further reflects FIFA’s desire to establish a lasting presence on the continent.

The opening of the office follows a signing of a Host Agreement last December in Marrakech between the key stakeholders: FIFA, the Kingdom of Morocco and Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

Rabat becomes the latest city to host a FIFA office after Paris, Miami and Jakarta, and reinforces FIFA’s engagement with all regions and affirms commitment to developing football across the globe.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “Today is certainly a wonderful day, it’s a special day, a glorious day, a joyful day. We will write, in gold letters, the wonderful history of FIFA, of football in Africa, of football in Morocco, of football in the world.

“It’s an incredible and beautiful complex, and I want to start by thanking Morocco, thanking His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for making this possible

“It is witness to a country that is projected into the future, to a continent that is projected into the future, and to the work that all of us do for this incredible sport.”

The new office will coordinate with existing FIFA regional offices in Brazzaville, Dakar, Johannesburg and Kigali, in directing and implementing key policies for the development of African football across all levels.

Also in attendance were FIFA General Secretary Mattias Grafström, CAF President Patrice Motsepe and his General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba, FRMF President Fouzi Lekja, Moroccan government officials amongst others.

Morocco has made extraordinary progress in the last few years, both in performances on the field and in hosting events.

The North African country will become the second African country to host the FIFA World Cup staging the tournament jointly with Portugal and Spain in 2030.