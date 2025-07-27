Family of 10, 15 Others Die in Boat Mishap in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

No fewer than 25 persons, including a family of 10, were feared dead in a boat mishap in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State.

The incident reportedly happened yesterday afternoon when the victims were going to Zumba weekly market.

The Sarkin Ruwa Zumba, Umar Isah, estimated the number of casualties to be about 25.

Isah said the victims were travelling from Guni in Munya LGA to Zumba weekly market in Shiroro LGA when the boat came in contact with the tree log and capsized.



He said though the driver did not also know the number of passengers in his boat, a family lost 10 of its members while another reported that five of its members were yet to be accounted for.

Isah stated that many of the passengers, who were travelling from Guni to Zumba market were yet to be accounted for.

The Director, Information and Special Duties, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Dr. Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, confirmed the incident but said the agency was yet to get full details of the casualties

According to him, local drivers and other rescuers could not begin search and rescue operations because the incident happened in the middle of the river where the tide was violent.

Recently, the state government distributed over 3,500 life jackets to people in the riverine areas for use when travelling by boat.