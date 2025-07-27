Face of Independence Returns with Broader Vision

Vanessa Obioha

After a brief hiatus, the Face of Independence Nigeria pageant is back. This time with a renewed identity and refreshed format to mark its 10th edition.

Now operating under a new umbrella, Face of Independence Nigeria Reality TV, the pageant and accompanying awards are set to expand their reach and impact.

While still celebrating beauty, the pageant’s focus extends beyond aesthetics.

“We are driven by a single purpose: to develop human capacity and lift our youth beyond the margins of poverty, towards national pride, productivity, and purpose,” said the convener and Executive Producer,

Barr. Catherine Oloidi at a cocktail event recently.

Nationwide auditions will kick off in Cross River State on August 13, with subsequent stops in Rivers (August 16), Imo (August 19), Enugu (August 23), Abuja (August 27), and Lagos (August 30).

For the first time, the age eligibility has been expanded to include contestants between 18 and 27 years. Entrants must be either graduates or undergraduates. The winner will receive a Lexus SUV.

Oloidi also unveiled the theme of this edition: ‘Bridging the Gap of an African Woman,’ “which means eliminating barriers, providing opportunities and creating an inclusive system that allows African women to thrive equally, lead confidently and contribute meaningfully to national and continental development.”

In addition to the pageant, the Hero Awards will again spotlight outstanding Nigerians making a tangible impact in their communities.

“We don’t just give anybody a Hero’s Award. You must have impacted Nigerians in one way or another,” Oloidi noted. “We don’t just recognise these heroes, we amplify their stories to ignite a movement of national rebirth.”

The award, she said, is about inspiring a new generation to believe in the power of service and sacrifice for the country.

The evening concluded with the unveiling of the new brand ambassador, Barr. Anastasia Ugbaka.

The grand finale of Face of Independence Nigeria will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom of Eko Hotel & Suites.