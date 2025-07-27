Engaging Victor Ecoma’s Threads of Innovation

Yinka Olatunbosun

Before the curtains closed on the exhibition Twining the Boundaries in Lagos, art historian, scholar, and artist Victor Ecoma had been reflecting on his life’s work. To celebrate his 63rd birthday, he decided to share his thoughts and varied perspectives through a retrospective exhibition of paintings and drawings at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

The show is a reflection of Ecoma’s doggedness over the past 25 years as a painter and draughtsman. Twine has become a signature technique for this artist, characterized by his unique approach to painting that provokes the viewer’s sense of touch. In his statement on the show, he explained the significance of this technique and its underlying message.

“Twining the Boundaries highlights the significance of twine, both literally and intellectually,” he explained. “In my paintings, I use twine in an aesthetic manner to create decorative patterns and motifs. These patterns delineate shapes and forms, creating boundaries between positive and negative spaces. By incorporating twine into my work, I’m drawing attention to the ways in which boundaries can be defined and redefined.”

Twine has played a significant role in human history, dating back to early human civilisation around 32,000 years ago. Its uses include tool making, hunting, looms, arts and crafts, and crop baling. Throughout human history, twine has been a crucial material, contributing to various industries and aspects of life. Building on this rich history, Ecoma has developed a unique style of painting that incorporates twine to engage the viewer’s sense of touch.

The works showcased include mixed media paintings such as “Rhythms of Hope”, “Gill Child Education”, “Scroll”, “Spirit Dancers”, and “The Intellectual”, featuring bold colours and animated figures. Inspired by African communal living, some of his paintings and etchings focus on dance as a thematic element, reflecting culture and celebrating self-expression through ceremonial, ritualistic, and storytelling motifs.

Ecoma’s background in the Nsukka art school, combined with his love of anthropology, has fuelled his curiosity and passion for research. Committed to using his art to address societal issues, his mixed media painting “Internal Displacement” is a powerful example. The piece highlights the agony and trauma of people forced to leave their homes, carrying belongings or walking long distances. Through bold, expressive brushstrokes and vivid colours, Ecoma conveys the emotional toll of displacement, capturing feelings of loss, fear, and resilience. At the same time, the artwork emphasises the strength and solidarity of displaced communities, depicting people coming together and finding ways to rebuild their lives.

For Ecoma, this exhibition serves as a reminder of the importance of investing in Nigeria’s contemporary art scene, not only as a means of creative expression but also as a way to diversify the economy and promote cultural exchange.