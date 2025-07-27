Charbel Coffi Unfurls Ecological 

Art with Vintage Charm

Beninese artist Charbel Coffi’s unique blend of natural earth pigments and synthetic materials brings attention to the paradoxes of our time. His distinct craquelure technique adds a vintage charm to his artworks, which explore the fractured relationship between nature and human identity. Yinka Olatunbosun writes

Cracks, long a subject of interest in earth science, have often indicated tectonic activity, earthquakes, or volcanic activity. In the ground, cracks can also suggest soil erosion, drought, and other environmental stressors. For the Beninese artist Charbel Coffi, however, cracks take on a different significance. His use of cracks in his paintings is rooted in his environmental consciousness, stemming from his concerns about global warming and humanity’s impact on nature.

Coffi’s latest solo exhibition, Rooted, reflects his concerns as an artist, which have been evolving since he adopted a more professional approach to painting a few years ago. Before becoming an artist, he had a diverse career background that likely influenced his unique perspective. Born on November 1, 1985, in Cotonou, Benin, Coffi is a self-taught artist with a varied past. He started out as a building contractor, then worked as a sports coach, and later modeled for prominent African fashion brands. Although he had been drawing since childhood, it wasn’t until the early 2000s that he began painting more consistently, eventually leading to his current artistic pursuits.

At the moment, the artist’s visual philosophy leans towards earth conservation, cultural reclamation, and the capture of life’s moments, often hurried past without regard for their sacredness, and how they anchor us and shape our sense of identity. His works are both lyrical and pungent, striking a balance between urgency and visual beauty.

To articulate his ideas, he often uses organic pigments such as laterite and kaolin, as well as found objects that add rich textures to his compositions. A tactile artist whose works reflect both the grit and grace of the earth, his approach is exemplified in his debut show in Lagos, “Rooted,” which is an oeuvre of works that pay homage to support structures, whether in human form, institutions, or sacred entities. The works open up conversations on the complex nature of the ecosystem; from the tangible to the intangible.

Three years ago, he took a preliminary step towards raising awareness about environmental issues with an exhibition that explored humanity’s impact on nature, though he acknowledges that there is still much more to be done. Relying solely on his own resources, he founded Les Ateliers Coffi in 2021 in Fidjrossè, Cotonou. The space merges a gallery, creative workshop, and garden, and is dedicated to artistic transmission, creation, and reflection.

Beyond creating a hub to facilitate his creative output, Coffi stepped up as an artist by using mixed media to explore themes such as cultural memory, ecological urgency, and spiritual intuition. Working primarily with kaolin, laterite, and salvaged objects, he produces textured, symbolic works that are tactile and contemplative. One of his distinctive techniques is the use of craquelures, fine cracks that appear in series such as “Réconciliation culturelle” and “Éclats d’âmes, regards croisés.” He mixes natural earth pigments with synthetic materials like acrylic to expose the paradoxes of our time: nature damaged by human hands, and landscapes as fractured as our identities. Hence, the illusion of cracks on his paintings created by the craquelure technique create a sense of fragility to add depth and sustain visual interest.

“My artistic practice explores the fragile balance between humanity, the Earth, and cultural memory,” he explains. “I work with natural and recycled materials such as kaolin, laterite, sand, and pigments, alongside industrial elements like acrylic, to translate the messages I receive. These materials allow me to build textured surfaces where erosion becomes visible. The marks of time and the imprint of human intervention on nature come through in each layer.”

Another recurring element in his work is illegible, gestural writing. These markings, often reminiscent of Arabic, Dutch, or invented scripts, serve as cryptic inscriptions as seen in works such as “Invocation I,” “Justification” and “Perseverance.”

“The cracks and illegible writings that run through my work are both scars and languages,” he continues. “They speak of loss and fragmentation, but also of hidden meanings waiting to be deciphered. These inscriptions are never planned. They emerge spontaneously, inspired by nature or stirred by an inner voice. Each work tells a particular story. Each is a space for reflection on our disconnection from the Earth, our forgotten inheritances, and the urgent need to reconnect with what grounds us and with each other.”

With titles such as “Believe Yourself” and “Never Give Up,” Coffi shows resilience, providing a glimmer of hope for the viewer. His pieces could also be a reflection of the artist’s own experiences with overcoming obstacles, making it a powerful and personal statement.

Alongside painting, Coffi has always practised sculpture and photography, not as diversions but as extensions of the same vision. His creative language remains consistent across forms, rooted in a spirit of continuity rather than rupture.

Inspired by the Japanese proverb that says, “Trees may lose their leaves, but always remain standing tall, waiting for a better day to come, when they will bud again, blossom, and proudly display a new coat,” Coffi created the series titled “Les moments de la vie (Life’s Moments).” Drawing on this metaphor, he often compares the human experience to a tree, and its inevitable loss of leaves which, for him, illustrate the onslaught of life’s vicissitudes.