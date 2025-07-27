  • Sunday, 27th July, 2025

Blessing Amidu Returns with New Animated Series, ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’

Vanessa Obioha

Following the groundbreaking success of Nigeria’s first cinematic animation, Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters (2020), animation queen Blessing Amidu returns with a bold new project: Secrets of the Multiverse. It is an epic sci-fi adventure set to captivate young audiences across continents.

A spinoff of Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters, Secrets of the Multiverse tells the story of two children who, upon accidentally entering a multiverse, are thrust into a perilous realm where their choices could determine the fate of their world.

“It’s a world of danger that challenges not just their survival, but their sense of morality,” said Amidu, who serves as the executive producer. “The kids must stop an extinction-level event from destroying everything they hold dear.”

The 13-episode animated series is written by Emmanuella Amidu, a rising talent who began the screenplay at age 16 and completed it at 19.

“I’ve always loved storytelling and have written several children’s books,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see this screenplay come to life.”

Reuniting with Amidu for this project is Adebisi Adetayo, the acclaimed technical director of 32ad Animation Studio, who also directed Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters. He co-directs Secrets of the Multiverse alongside Hollywood animation veteran Robert Sledge.

The series also boasts a stellar voice cast, including Nollywood favourites Kate Henshaw, Korede Lawal, Maryam Yarkasai, Fiyin Asenuga, and Akorede Bobo.

Secrets of the Multiverse will be released in two parts: the first in 2026 and the second in early 2027.

