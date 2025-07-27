Abuja Court Remands Kano TikToker Arrested by DSS for Announcing Tinubu’s Obituary

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a social media influencer, Ghali Isma’il, for posting videos purporting that President Bola Tinubu had died following a critical illness.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested Isma’il days after he shared the video on a verified TikTok account, @bola_asiwaju.



The 29-year-old suspect, a native of Jogana village in Gezawa LGA of Kano State, was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on the publication of false information and incitement of public disaffection.

In the first count, the prosecution alleged that on or about July 20, 2025, Isma’il falsely claimed in the video that President Tinubu was critically ill and had been poisoned, asserting that he confirmed the information from official sources.



The charge is said to have contravened Section 418 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The second count accused the defendant of attempting to incite public contempt and disaffection against the president by deliberately spreading false information, an offense under Section 416 of the Penal Code.

The presiding magistrate, Ekpeyong Iyang, denied the bail application filed by Isma’il’s counsel and ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Keffi Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned to August 19.