2027: Tinubu Needs Only Little Votes from North to Win, Says Fayose, Predicts Fourth, Second, Third Positions for PDP, Obi, ADC

Sunday Ehigiator

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, asserting that the president only needs minimal votes from the North to secure re-election.

Fayose made the comment during a television interview, where he predicted the likely outcome of the next general election.

According to him, Tinubu has already consolidated political dominance across the southern part of the country and only requires “a little” from the North to clinch another term in office.



Fayose predicted that his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would perform poorly in 2027, coming in fourth place behind the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The man (Tinubu) has taken over the South; he only needs a little to turn it in the North,” Fayose stated. “Tinubu, outside the government, built the APC and led it to defeat the PDP in 2015. In 2023, without the usual strong opposition, he still won. You think he doesn’t have a brain just because he doesn’t talk much?”

“Peter Obi will still have a good show. You can’t deny that. I always tell the truth. Obi will have a better show than the PDP,” Fayose said. “The PDP will come fourth and the ADC will come third. The APC will come first. Obi will come second. Write it down. You don’t have to be fooling people.”



Speaking on the state of the PDP, the outspoken politician reiterated past criticisms, claiming that the party has become a “carcass” due to internal mismanagement and mass defections.

“When I came here before, I said the party was already turning into a carcass. Since then, many big names have defected. Pretenders can keep pretending, but managing the PDP has become a serious issue,” he said.

Responding to concerns over his loyalty to the PDP, Fayose shrugged off the question of trust.

“Whether I’m trusted or not is their problem. You know the situation of our party today, and it’s in my prayer that the PDP does not come fourth in the coming election,” he added.