With N11trn FAAC Allocation in One Year, Governors Urged to Deliver Results

With a total of N11.195 trillion disbursed to states and local governments through the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the past one year, expectations are mounting for State Governors across Nigeria to justify the unprecedented fiscal inflow with visible development results.

The sheer volume of allocation, driven by increased oil revenues and exchange rate adjustments, has placed state chief executives under the spotlight, as citizens grow increasingly vocal about the need for impactful governance, improved infrastructure, and better service delivery.



President Bola Tinubu on Thursday charged Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to redouble their efforts in delivering development at the grassroots, saying many Nigerians are still dissatisfied with the pace of governance and the benefits of democracy.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC, Tinubu said: “We need to do more. Nigerians are still complaining at the grassroots. You, the governors, have to wet the ground and give more dividends of democracy at the grassroots. We must not rest. Our people need to feel the impact of government more directly.”

Analysts and civil society groups are also demanding greater transparency, prudent spending, and measurable outcomes from the funds received.



From tackling poverty and unemployment to upgrading healthcare, education, and road networks, pressure is mounting on governors to demonstrate responsible leadership and fiscal accountability.

As public scrutiny intensifies, the spotlight has now shifted from excuses to execution — and Nigerians are watching closely.

The federal government recently revealed that it collected a total of N14.27 trillion in tax revenues between January and June this year, in a massive 43 per cent increase from N9.98 trillion realised in the first half of 2024.



The revenue collection performance also substantially exceeded the baseline growth target of 16.4 per cent.

However, FAAC disbursements between June 2024 and June 2025, compiled by THISDAY showed that a total of N11.195 trillion was distributed among the States and local governments combined. While the States got a total of N6.492 trillion, the local governments received N4.704 trillion.



On the other hand, out of a total of N27 trillion shared in the period under review, the federal government got a total of N6.034 trillion.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling of July 2024, that granted financial autonomy to local governments, State interference has continued, with Governors still controlling FAAC allocations meant for local governments.

Speaking with THISDAY, the Executive Director of the Rule of Law Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Okechukwu Nwanguma, charged Governors to work towards delivering on infrastructure projects, saying their failure to show tangible results from the funds was not due to a lack of money but a lack of vision and moral leadership.



“In the last year alone, over N11 trillion has been allocated to states. That amount, if properly deployed, could have transformed lives across Nigeria,” Nwanguma said. “But instead of focusing on their constitutional mandate, many governors are using state resources for early campaigns, propaganda, and political horse-trading.”

He condemned the worsening state of public infrastructure and social services in most States in the country, saying, “Roads remain impassable, schools lack teachers, hospitals have no medicine, and communities are unsafe. The tragedy is not the absence of funds but a complete betrayal of public trust.”



Echoing the same sentiment, the Executive Director of the COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peacebuilding, Saviour Akpan, described state governors as “corrupt and deceptive,” accusing them of using “audio projects” to mislead the public.

“Despite the huge increase in federal allocations, the governors are more interested in using bogus, often non-existent projects to continue deceiving their people,” Akpan said. “They know how they got into office, through a broken electoral process that rewards manipulation, not integrity.”



He urged the media and NGOs to conduct independent, on-ground assessments of claimed development projects and hold governors accountable based on actual performance. “Let this become a metric for re-election decisions,” he added.

Also speaking, the Lead Partner at Mildrose Law Firm in Abuja, Chukwuma Chinaka, emphasised that rising revenues have not translated into improved governance because of systemic opacity.



“There’s more money going to governors because of subsidy removal and tax reforms. But citizens have no idea how these funds are being spent,” Chinaka said. “Some states haven’t even released audit reports in years.”

In her remarks, the Assistant Executive Director at Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Zikora Ibeh, criticised both the lack of accountability and the practical ineffectiveness of recent autonomy granted to local governments.



“Even with greater FAAC allocations, basic infrastructure remains weak, road networks are collapsing, and insecurity persists,” Ibeh said. “Many local governments are still under the tight grip of governors, unable to independently deploy resources.”

She identified opaque budgeting processes and the absence of public participation as key obstacles to tracking progress.

“Without open budgets and accessible reporting, citizens are left in the dark,” she said. “We need to replicate at the state level the same pressure being applied to federal government spending.”



Ibeh called for stronger sanctions against non-performance and corruption. “Governance cannot continue to be a game without consequences. We must begin to hold state executives accountable through enforceable laws and civic engagement,” she added.

Prof. Remi Aiyede of the University of Ibadan recently said the Supreme Court ruling of July 2024 granting financial autonomy to local governments marked a pivotal moment, adding that challenges like state interference, corruption, and weak accountability persist.



Aiyede further submitted that the Supreme Court ruling mandated direct federal allocations to local governnents.

He said: “The apex court ruled that governors must not impose caretaker committees or withhold funds; allocations from the Federation Account must flow directly to LGAs. But Governors are powerful enough to make it meaningless.”