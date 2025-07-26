We’re Counting on You to Deliver Actionable Intelligence, Air Chief Tells Graduating UAV Operators

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, yesterday said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is counting on the competence, discipline, and sense of duty of the newly graduated batch of combat-ready Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operators to deliver actionable intelligence and enable successful joint force operations.

The Air Chief also stated that Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) warfare is fast-evolving and operational excellence demands collaboration with engineers, intelligence analysts, and aircrew.

Speaking at the graduation of the new batch of combat-ready Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operators in Kaduna yesterday, the CAS told the graduating UAV operators to remember that success in modern conflict requires not just flying skills, but the ability to fuse data, think strategically, and act decisively.

Represented by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command, Air Vice Marshal Patrick Obeya, the Air Chief described the graduation as a strategic milestone in the fight against insurgency and other asymmetric threats confronting the nation.

He added that the graduation is part of NAF’s bold drive to strengthen battlespace dominance through improved precision and real-time intelligence gathering.

According to him, “This is not just a ceremony; it is a reaffirmation of our resolve to dominate the battle space through precision Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and coordinated joint operations. These young men and women are now key players in our mission to secure Nigeria through the skies.”

Noting that the completion of Operational Conversion Training Course 3/2024 at 233 Wing Hangar in Kaduna underscores the NAF’s sustained drive to bolster Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations in support of ongoing counterinsurgency and internal security efforts nationwide, Abubakar further emphasised that the graduation is a testament to his vision of developing a highly skilled, agile, and mission-ready force.

He applauded the graduands for their resilience throughout the rigorous training process and charged them to remain professional and mission-focused.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the CAS also used the opportunity to encourage the new UAV operators to embrace innovation and continuous learning.

The CAS said the Nigerian Air Force’s investment in UAV capabilities reflects a forward-leaning posture toward battlefield dominance through technology and skill, as the global security landscape continues to evolve.

In a separate development, the Nigerian Air Force averred that human factors remain a leading contributor to air mishaps.

The Service stated that errors in judgement, communication lapses, mental health issues, and procedural non-compliance have consistently featured in accident investigations worldwide.

Speaking at the first Safety Review Board Meeting 2025 in Abuja, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, noted that the NAF must be deliberate in training, supervision, and culture-building to ensure that personnel maintain the highest standards of vigilance, discipline, and situational awareness at all times.

He said, “Globally, aviation safety continues to benefit from advancements in technology, improved regulatory oversight, and a shift towards data-driven safety models. However, emerging threats such as cybersecurity vulnerabilities, fatigue-related risks, and the impact of climate change continue to pose new challenges that demand adaptive and forward-thinking responses.”

Abubakar stressed that aviation safety remains an essential pillar of air power development and operational readiness.

He noted that since the last Safety Review Board Meeting in December 2024, the Nigerian Air Force had not recorded any aircraft accident.

Stating that this is indeed a commendable milestone and a testament to the NAF’s deliberate efforts to institutionalise safety at all levels of command, the CAS added that it also reflects the growing maturity of the NAF Safety Management System and the commitment of commanders and personnel across the Service.

In his address of welcome, the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Olasunkanmi Abidoye, stated that the SRB is the apex body of the NAF Safety Management Structure, adding that it is designed as a biannual meeting where major policy, resource allocation, and regulatory issues relating to safety are handled. The body, he said, is required to give direction and guidelines that would ensure the entrenchment of a healthy safety mindset in the NAF.

“It also serves as a forum where we critically examine our safety protocols, review incidents and near-misses, and most importantly, identify proactive measures to enhance our safety culture,” he said.