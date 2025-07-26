Tinubu Loyalist, Begs Kwankwaso to Support President’s Re-election

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration by the strongman of Kano State politics and former Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a youth leader loyal to the President, Khamis Musa Darazo, has urged Kwankwaso to support the re-election of Tinubu.

Kwankwaso had frowned at what he described as the neglect of northern Nigeria in developmental projects.

Khamis, who was reacting to Kwankwaso’s claim, in an interview with Journalists in Bauchi yesterday said that it is too early for Kwankwaso’s criticism, noting that it’s impossible to develop the whole country at once.

According to him, “I think that Kwankwaso’s criticism is coming too early. He knows that Nigeria is too big to develop at once. The president is doing his best to move the country forward. The least we can do is to help him develop the country and better the lives of our people, especially the poor.

“I want to plead with Kwankwaso to support the effort of Mr. President, especially towards his re-election so that he can finish the good work, has started.

“I assure the former governor that development will get everywhere in the country. What the president needs is time and patience from all Nigerians,” he said.