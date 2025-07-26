Super Falcons Beat Hosts Morocco to Win 10th WAFCON Title

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Falcons won a record-extending 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title Saturday night, coming back from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 inside the 21,000-capacity Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

It was a dramatic turnaround never witnessed before in the final of Africa’s women’s football showpiece.

Until Saturday night, Super Falcons were unbeaten from the group stage to the final. And they deservedly won the $1 million prize money and the brand new WAFCON trophy for the winning team.

Jennifer Echegini scurried Esther Okoronkwo’s set-piece from outside the box into the Moroccan net for Nigeria’s winning goal.

Before that winner, the hosts raced into the lead in the first 25 minutes through Ghizlane Chebbak in the 13th minute and Sanaa Mssoudy.

But Okoronkwo pulled back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, while Folashade Ijamilusi levelled scores in the 71st minute.

Super Falcons thereafter gained momentum, dominating the game.

It was not the first time that Falcons won the final in front of partisan home crowd.

In 2016, Nigeria played against the host nation Cameroon and won in front of 40,000 capacity partisan fans.

Until Saturday night, Falcons, who have long been the dominant force in African women’s football, have not been shy in expressing their intentions of reclaiming the title they last won in 2018.

The country’s football federation’s Mission X was fulfilled as

Okoronkwo was picked as the player of the match, while Chiamaka Nnadozie emerged best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Rasheedat Ajibade was the player of the tournament.

Earlier on Friday night, Ghana’s Black Queens claimed the WAFCON 2024 bronze medal defeating reigning champions, South Africa, 4-3 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

The Black Queens started the stronger of the two and should have taken the lead when Doris Boaduwaa skied her effort from the six-yard box.

South Africa grew into the game and regained the ascendancy as they took the lead just before half-time.

Nonhlanhla Mthandi broke the deadlock in the 45th minute with a crisp right-footed strike from outside the box, capitalising on a lapse in concentration in Ghana’s defence to give Banyana Banyana a deserved advantage.

Ghana took control in the second half and responded with renewed energy.

Their efforts were rewarded in the 68th minute after a chaotic sequence in the box.

Alice Kusi’s header was mishandled and deflected by South African goalkeeper Andile Dlamini into her own net, levelling the score at 1-1.

The decisive shootout was full of nerves and drama with a bronze medal at stake.

Ghana held their nerve, converting four of their five spot-kicks. Black Queens’ keeper Cynthia Konlan was the hero once again, saving vital penalties from Hildah Magaia and Sibulele Holweni.