LIFE-ND: Ministry Creates 26,100 Jobs in Agric Sector in N’Delta 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture with a loan from the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) and in partnership with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has created 26,100 jobs in the rural economy of the Niger Delta.

The federal government also revealed that it has so far pumped $40 (N60 billion) into the rural economy of the Niger Delta.

The project is being implemented through a special purpose vehicle, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Project in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND).

The National Coordinator of LIFE-ND, Abiodun Sanni, disclosed these figures in Port Harcourt, during the flag-off of the second batch of orientation camp for Rivers State.

Sanni said the project aims at improving the lives of youths and women in the Niger Delta region.

He stated, “For years, we’ve been operating in the six IFAD-funded states. We recorded appreciable success, creating sustainable jobs to over 26,100 beneficiaries and we’re also impacting heavily by injecting large number of funds.”

He said now that the three NDDC-funded states (Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom) have joined, the figure would shoot to 38,250 new jobs soon; all aimed at ensuring that rural poverty is brought to the minimal level while ensuring that the social inclusion in the economy brings prosperity, growth and process in our rural community.

“The NDDC now is to complement with the additional 12,750 and we’ve started the journey. What we’re trying to do is to scale up our operations and see that largely, we bring more youths onboard and address the issue of our beneficiaries having the feeling that largely, what we’re doing is not real.

“For this particular phase we’re targeting over 500 beneficiaries. We’re the first set, I’m sure by tomorrow another set will come and participate in this orientation training.”

Sanni said Life-ND is a collaboration of these different partners and people can see that the Nigerian government is quite ready and quite focused and positively impressing and developing the youths of the Niger Delta region. “Today we are focusing on Rivers State, in the next few days we’ll be in Akwa Ibom and also in Imo.”

He commended the present leadership of the NDDC led by the Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku “for putting their money where their mouth is.”

Speaking at the event, Stella Manureh, who represented Winifred Madame, the NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, observed that the selection exercise was very rigorous and congratulated those that scaled through.

She reiterated the responsibilities on both the incubators and incubatees and urged the incubators to be proud of grooming the next generation of agripreneurs in the oil region.

Manureh, reaffirmed the steadfastness of the NDDC to the Life-ND Project. “We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and are confident that with your passion, dedication, and the support of your incubators, you will reach new heights.”

In his welcome address, Loveday Itatat, Rivers State coordinator of LIFE-ND, at the Orientation Camp, said the camp comprised 47 Incubators and 520 Incubatees that emerged from 5000 applicants.

Itatat said the first batch engaged 350 Incubatees and 25 incubation centres with what he cammed a commendable gender balance with 54 per cent female and 46 per cent male participation was achieved.

He said about 70 per cent of the first batch of Incubatees have been empowered and have commenced their individual businesses.

The remaining 30 per cent, he said, are mostly long term incubatees that just finished their apprenticeship but that their supplies were underway for the required inputs for the commencement of their businesses in progress.

In his remarks, Maurice Ogolo, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, represented by Nkem Odoya, said LIFE-ND Project is for the good of the State, noting that it is out to improve livelihoods and promote economic development in the Niger Delta region.

He said the Rivers State Government was committed to supporting initiatives that promote economic growth and development and gave huge applause to suspended Governor Sim Fubara, for prompt directive to pay the state’s counterpart fund.

Randy Minimah, Programe Manager, Rivers State Agric Development Programme (ADP) said, “We have strong conviction that the project beneficiaries will be given the necessary motivation towards improving agro-business in the state, thereby making food sufficiency available at affordable prices and also accelerate economic activities for the livelihood and well-being of people in the state.”

One of the trainees, Nwile Kiakah, confirmed the effectiveness of the scheme, saying that it has exposed her to a lot of things especially on how to grow her own birds. “I’m going to rear my own birds after now. I was picked from an interview in my village. Those who answered correctly were chosen.”