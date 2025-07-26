Karl Hala: Nigeria Has All It Takes to Lead Global Travel, Tourism

Charles Ajunwa

The Group General Manager, Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, has said that Nigeria has all it takes to lead global travel and tourism.

Hala disclosed this in his address as a guest speaker at the Business Day Tourism Conference held on Thursday at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Continental boss who identified perception as major barrier to the growth of tourism in Nigeria, said Nigerians should begin to write and own their story, noting that such an approach will change negative perception about the country.

“It’s an Honour to be here today — not just as a hotelier or a speaker — but as someone who deeply believes that Nigeria, our Nigeria, is not only rising but ready to lead.

“Let me begin with something bold: Nigeria is not what the world thinks it is. And that — is our greatest opportunity.”

Emphasising on the untold story about Nigeria, Hala said, “What if I told you that Nigeria is the real cradle of humanity, with ancient Nok terracotta art, powerful kingdoms like Benin and Oyo, and over 250 ethnic groups, each with rich customs, music, crafts, and languages?

“What if I told you we’re sitting on tourism gold — yet still choosing to wear a borrowed crown?

“We look to Turkey, Egypt, even South Africa, admiring their visitor numbers and glossy tourism ads. But let’s be real — Egypt and Turkey have faced years of unrest, yet still lead Africa and the Middle East in tourism inflow. Why?

“Because they own their narrative. They’ve branded their heritage, elevated their culture, and sold a compelling story to the world.”

On perception, Hala said “Our biggest barrier isn’t insecurity. It’s not infrastructure. It’s perception.

“People hear “Nigeria” and think of risk. But I say: Nigeria is energy, hustle, creativity — and vibe.

“Where else do you find a nation where tradition and tech walk hand-in-hand, where a Fulani herdsman’s cattle can be geo-tagged, and a Nollywood director is shooting films on a mobile phone?

“Where else does every day feel like a celebration of culture, connection, and resilience? He asked.

Speaking about hospitality as Nigeria’s fastest route, he said that “The hospitality and tourism industry is not just an economic sector — it’s a national amplifier.

“Let me speak from the frontline. At Continental Hotels Nigeria, we operate two five-star hotels in Lagos and Abuja, over 1,000 rooms, state-of-the-art Convention Centres, and host guests from across the world daily. What we see is clear: When a guest feels welcome, safe, and inspired — they become an ambassador for Nigeria.

“Tourism contributes just 4.5 per cent of GDP in Nigeria — compared to 8.6 per cent in South Africa, and 9.2 per cent in Kenya. Imagine what’s possible if we tap into just 10 per cent more of our potential.”

On the real drivers of tourism in Nigeria, Hala said “Now let me tell you a secret: Our youth is Nigeria’s unknown superpower.

“Over 60 per cent of our population is under 25. That’s not a statistic — it’s an army of dreamers, doers, coders, chefs, guides, entrepreneurs, artists.

“We need to train them not just to follow jobs — but to create industries. From culinary tourism to adventure travel, from digital nomad hubs to heritage restoration — the future is theirs.”

He said inclusive tourism models should include community-owned lodges in Osun or Cross River, local guides trained in eco-tourism in Taraba, cultural festivals in Zaria, Enugu, Ibadan — marketed globally, and smart partnerships between hotels, tech, and youth platforms.

Speaking on people, culture infrastructure as pillars, argued that people should be trained and empowered.

“Let’s stop waiting for foreign models and build African solutions for African dreams. Our people must own tourism, not just serve in it.

“Heritage is not just art in a museum — it’s music in our streets, stories in our palaces, food on every corner. Celebrate it, digitise it, export it.

“We need better roads, airports, policies and competitive VISA regulations — yes. But we also need better thinking. Invest in experiences, not just buildings. Imagine a tourism innovation hub in Lagos, a culinary institute in Calabar, a heritage trail from Ife to Kano.”

He added, “Let’s stop waiting to be chosen. Let’s train harder, act bolder, dream bigger. Tell the world not just that Nigeria is open for tourism — but that we are the future of travel.

“We are not the underdog. We are Africa’s heartbeat. And the world needs to feel it. Thank you — and let’s build something unforgettable.”