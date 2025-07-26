Governor Sule Threatens Legal Action against Benue Varsity VC over Insecurity Allegations 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has threatened legal actions against the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mkar, Gboko, Benue State, Professor Zacharys Anger Gundu, over claims by the VC that the governor is responsible for the insecurity in Benue.

Also, the governor in the letter dated July 22, 2025, has demanded a retraction of the alleged statement made by Prof. Gundu, on a national television during a town hall programme.

Dr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, who wrote on behalf of the governor, stated that the damage caused by the statement of the VC is unquantifiable.

Gundu allegedly said that, “The issue of Nasarawa State has come up and we know that even during Al-Makura’s time, Fulanis were coming there and attacking Benue State, and Al-Makura would call them international hunters. He would call them international hunters, in spite of the fact that Nasarawa State does not have an international hunting grounds, he would call them because he wanted to mask that. And even today, the governor of Nasarawa State, Sule, is also masking the problem.

“Now no other person in his right senses will ever say that the Fulanis who are killing and attacking us are coming from outside the country.

“It is people like Sule the governor of Nasarawa State who is giving them haven, who is giving them refuge, who is getting the lands of his own citizens and giving it to these people.”

The governor in the letter challenged the VC to provide evidence, retract his statements within seven days with an apology, if he can’t or face court action.

According to him, the statement injured his reputation in the eyes and minds of right-thinking persons in the society.

Raji said in the letter to Gundu that “In the foregoing premise, our client hereby challenges you to provide evidence of your allegations therein against him, which has seriously injured his reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society. Given the far-reaching ramification of your publication, our client will not sit back and watch his hard-earned reputation and goodwill destroyed by your malicious decision to not only lay false allegations against him, but also, to cause the same to be published for the world’s attention.