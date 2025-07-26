Coast Clear for PDP’s Repositioning, Atiku Will Clinch ADC Presidential Ticket, Says Pearse

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Adetokunbo Pearse, yesterday said the outcome of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting clearly revealed that nothing is wrong with the party.

Pearse, a former member of the Atiku Abubakar 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee and Convener of the Reset Lagos PDP group, said Atiku will pick the presidetial ticket of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The PDP NEC meeting ended successfully on Thursday in Abuja, with the party fixing its national elective convention for November 15 and November 16 in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

Reacting, Pearse said that the success of the meeting meant the coast was now clear for the PDP to return to its rightful position in the nation’s political space.

According to him, “Nothing is wrong with PDP. PDP does not have the problems many other political parties have. PDP is founded on a very strong foundation.

“Just like in a marriage, there can be some issues which must be resolved. If you jump out of this marriage, do you know what you will encounter in the other one you want to get into? Things may go far worse and even catastrophic.

“We have held our NEC meeting and everything points to the fact that PDP is well. We are democrats, we do not appoint leaders like the other political party, we elect them.

“PDP is moving on and everything is in order. We are looking good. PDP is back already. Those leaving PDP are confused, as they just took the wrong step. Our party is back and good,” Pearse said.

According to him, the decision of the party leaders to also zone PDP’s presidential ticket to the South for the 2027 presidential election was another game-changer.

“This is the only way to defeat incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Pearse dismissed the ADC, the adopted platform of opposition political leaders for 2027, saying he did not see the party doing well in the general election.

Pearse said that many who left PDP for ADC would soon realise their mistake and return to the main opposition party.

Speaking on the resignation of Atiku from PDP, Pearse said that the former vice president had been doing a lot of damage to his own political career by jumping from one ship to another.

“Atiku will certainly win the ADC primary and clinch the presidential ticket, but he cannot win the presidential election on that platform.

“The former vice president’s sense of judgement is always wrong. What he is doing now is messing up his political credentials,” Pearse said.

He said that Abubakar’s exit from PDP would not affect the party in any way.