Centre for Control of Small Arms Solicits Army’s Support to Tackle Illicit Proliferation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), North Central Zone, Minna, Niger State, has solicited the support of the Nigerian Army in tackling the menace of illicit arms proliferation in the country.

The Zonal Director of the Centre, Abdul Adamu Eneche, made this appeal in Minna when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA), Major General Kevin Aligbe, at the Headquarters TRADOC NA complex, Military Cantonment, Niger State.

Speaking during the visit, the Zonal Director said the visit was aimed at strengthening interagency cooperation to tackle arms proliferation and insecurity in the North Central Zone and the country at large.

He restated NCCSALW’s capacity to curb the flow of illicit arms and strengthen Nigeria’s security framework through stringent control measures, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive policies.

According to him, “We require the support of the Army, particularly in addressing the activities of certain illegal groups falsely claiming to combat the proliferation of illicit arms.”

A statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Felicia Daniel, said the Centre also affirmed its dedication to enhancing the capabilities of its personnel and adopting innovative strategies to achieve its objectives, including detecting the movement of illicit weapons.

The Zonal Director also expressed gratitude to the Commander TRADOC NA for providing storage facilities for recovered illicit arms, while requesting additional personnel to enhance their operational effectiveness.

The Commander TRADOC NA, Major General Kevin Aligbe, applauded the NCCSALW for its efforts in combating the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

General Aligbe equally assured the Centre of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to partnering and supporting its efforts towards achieving the objective of ridding the nation of illicit arms.

Congratulating the new Director of NCCSALW North Central Zone, General Aligbe also assured him and his team of his support and provision of available resources for NCCSALW’s effective functioning.

This was as the Commander, Army Headquarters (AHQ) Garrison, Major General Maxwell Dangana, inaugurated the newly constructed Regimental Sergeant Major’s (RSM) Office at the AHQ Garrison Administration Battalion in Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

Speaking during the ceremony, General Dangana emphasised the vital role played by the Administration Battalion in supporting Army Headquarters and contributing to national security efforts.

He acknowledged the battalion’s involvement in counter-terrorism and internal security operations in the northeast, northwest, and Federal Capital Territory, in conjunction with other security agencies.

In a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Army Headquarters Garrison, Lieutenant Colonel Bashir Jajira, the Commander also highlighted the critical role of the RSM in unit regimentation, discipline, and soldiers’ welfare, stressing that the construction of a dedicated office was essential to enable the RSM to effectively discharge his responsibilities.

He praised the initiative as a timely intervention, particularly in view of Nigeria’s complex security situation.

Major General Dangana urged RSMs to utilise the office to reinforce military cohesion, address drug and substance abuse among troops, and aid in managing post-traumatic stress disorders.

He assured continued infrastructural development and logistic support to enhance operational capabilities across formations.

Earlier, the Commanding Officer, Administration Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Fakili Francis, expressed his appreciation to the Commander for his support in realizing the long-awaited office for the RSM.

He stated that the project, initiated under the leadership of the former Commander AHQ Garrison, Major General KA Isoni, and completed by Major General Dangana, was designed and supervised to ensure it met the required standards.