Ahmadu Bello Foundation to Host Citizens-Govt Dialogue on Tinubu’s Promises





John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has announced a two-day interactive forum to review the performance of President Bola Tinubu.



The Director General, SABMF, Abubakar Gambo Umar, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the event slated for July 29 to 30, at the Arewa House, Kaduna, is aimed at reviewing the performance of the Tinubu-led federal government.



According to the statement, the event is designed to foster open dialogue between citizens and government officials on key national issues.



Umar said the interactive session is an opportunity to bridge the gap between policy and public perception.



According to him, focus would be on sectors that matter most to Nigerians — national security, agriculture, infrastructure, social services, governance, and the economy.



“This event will foster dialogue between federal government representatives and citizens, focusing on key sectors like national security, agriculture, infrastructure, social services, governance, and the economy.

“It aims to bridge the gap between policy and public perception, dispel misinformation, and promote accountable governance,” the statement stated.



It also said the event is a follow-up to the engagement with frontline presidential candidates of political parties hosted by the forum in collaboration with other northern groups on 17th October 2022, before the 2023 elections.



“President Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) featured at the event, where each candidate presented his manifesto and made commitments towards the development of North.”



The statement added that with President Tinubu now two years into his administration, the interactive forum aims to evaluate the progress made on those electoral promises, deepen government-citizen engagement, and promote a clearer understanding of the administration’s policies and programmes.



It added that the foundation remains committed to advancing good governance and socio-economic development in Nigeria.