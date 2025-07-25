Of Mbah, Enugu Air and Enemies of Good Thinking

Ifeanyichukwu Jaja writes that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State recently launched an air carrier for the Coal City State despite the ranting of some failed politicians in the state

The year 2025 opened with very auspicious circumstances for the Government and peoples of Enugu State. Specifically, the months of January and July delivered poignant messages for the cause of socio-economic development in the state.

Earlier this year, that was exactly on January 4, the President, Bola Tinubu, paid a working visit to Enugu, during which the Nigerian leader inaugurated a wide range of impactful projects embarked upon by Governor Mbah.

Speaking in the course of the inauguration of infrastructure projects and social amenities scattered all over the three Senatorial zones and 17 Local Government Areas of the state, President Tinubu praised Governor Mbah for his meticulous appropriation and deployment of resources.

The President also commended Enugu people for making a right choice in their election of Mbah as their governor, even as he extolled the benefits of having governors from the private sector.

Referring to Governor Mbah and his Abia State counterpart, Dr Alex Otti, the President stated: “These my friends are doing well, they have shown the benefits of having governors with private sector experience. Governor Mbah is a successful entrepreneur and Enugu State is very lucky to have him as governor.”

Nearly six months after the Nigerian leader made those remarkable observations about the Enugu State governor, Governor Peter Mbah raised the bar of excellent mandate delivery further to the chagrin of the enemies of good governance in the state.

Penultimate Monday, the Governor of Enugu State launched Enugu Air, as part of his administration’s plan to open up the state as an aviation hub and boost its tourism and commercial potentials.

On that fateful July 7, Governor Mbah showcased three Embraer Aircrafts, which he disclosed would kick off the airline’s initial operations along what he described as the Golden Triangle of Enugu to Abuja and Lagos.

Speaking highly of the prospects of the airline, the governor observed that with the three Embraer aircrafts would help to “spur job creation, boost tourism and improve inter-city connectivity for members of the Diaspora and business community using the Akanu Ibiam International Airport.

“This venture,” Mbah stressed, “would offer simpler, more dignified access to home. It would also present as a giant leap for Enugu State and a gold standard for government and private partnership.”

But, before the ceremony unveiling the Airline could wind up, hack writers sponsored by a desperate politician from the state, started making the rounds on various social media and online platforms.

The bogus politician pushed his E-rats to question the rationale for the airline, just as they tried to pick holes on the partnership arrangement that birthed Enugu Air. Long used to opaque practices and shady business practices, the politician, exposed the shallowness of his intellectual capacity and the shallowness of his business acumen.

For clarity and objectivity, the following is exact sample what the misguided hirelings were busy sharing on various platforms:

“Enugu “Airline” Governor Mbah Exposed — Is This another Hadi Sirika-Style Scam in Disguise?

“Yesterday, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State introduced XEJet, now rebranded as ‘Enugu Air’, and you can bet Nigerians are already spotting the red flags flying higher than the planes themselves!

“Here’s the kicker: Despite the flashy launch and all the marketing hype, ‘Enugu Air’ isn’t actually owned by Enugu State—this is a statement of fact. It’s really XEJet, a private airline. if you want to book a ticket, you’ll find yourself redirected to XEJet’s official website, not a platform run by the Enugu government.

“Some might argue that XEJet manages Air Sierra Leone, but here’s the scoop: Air Sierra Leone only uses XEJet for its flight operations while keeping full control over its brand and booking system.”

After reading the thrash, a chuckle escaped my lips. What a pity? If only the desperate politician has waited for the ceremony to run its course before sending his cheap writers to work, he would have seen the vanity of the fool’s errand he was sending his boys on.

But, guess, could this be how the failed politician intends to prosecute another attempt at contesting the governorship of Enugu State? A desperado who failed in the very first public office that was procured for him, could not be circumspect and methodical in appraising a business transaction.

It beggars belief that the ignoramuses positioning themselves to challenge Governor Peter Mbah could not reflect or remember that a governor who was able to grow a start-up in the oil and gas industry cannot afford to get into wishy-washy arrangements.

But, while unveiling the Enugu Air, all the relevant stakeholders in the Aviation industry, including the Minister for Aviation, Festus Keyamo and the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Chris Najomo, were present to show that there was no underhand transactions or breach of rules in the founding of the Airline.

The Aviation Minister had disclosed that Governor Mbah, being a go-getter, recognized that the process of obtaining an Air Operating Certificate (AOC) takes some time, even exceeding two years, decided to partner with XEJET for Enugu Air to begin operations immediately.

Keyamo explained that such partnerships are permitted, adding that under his watch the Federal Ministry of Aviation encourages Nigerian investors to take advantage of such windows to grow the country’s aviation industry.

He however urged the Enugu State government to ensure that Enugu Air was run professionally, regretting that instances abound where political interference, bureaucracy and complimentary tickets awards helped to run down Aviation businesses.

Also, in his remarks at the occasion, the NCAA DG, Najomo, praised the collaborative venture between Enugu State Government and XEJET, pointing out that it provides for Enugu Air, a seamless way for the state to enter the aviation industry.

“Enugu Air’s launch aligns with the NCAA’s dedication to promoting ease of doing business while upholding strict regulatory standards,” Najomo declared.

So, with these voices from the industry regulators, how come political desperadoes want to cry red herring where none exists? Although dissent is healthy development in every democracy, attempts to politicise serious issues of development should be condemned by all right thinking citizens.

Opposition in Enugu State have once again shown that they are out of business as far as Enugu State is concerned, especially with the plaudits that Governor Mbah, continue to receive from across the political party divides in Nigeria.

-Dr Jaja, writes from University of Nigeria, Nsukka