NSIB, FRSC Partner to Strengthen Transport Safety

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has strengthened its commitment to improving road safety through a strategic partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two agencies in Abuja, aims to broaden safety investigations across all modes of transport, including road, aviation, maritime, and railway.

The Director General, Capt. Alex Badeh, Jnr, in his remarks at the event yesterday in Abuja, stated that the collaborative action is poised to elevate the standards of safety, addressing critical areas such as enforcement and real-time response to accidents, which are crucial for safeguarding Nigerian lives.

The partnership, he added will enable both agencies to create a more holistic approach to transportation safety.

He said: “Through shared expertise and resources, the two agencies plan to ensure comprehensive investigations into safety-related incidents, a key step toward preventing future accidents.”

Captain Badeh praised the FRSC’s ongoing improvements in enforcement and responsiveness to road safety, acknowledging the agency’s recent strides in road safety management.

He emphasised the partnership would help NSIB in providing safety recommendations that enhance the FRSC’s ability to carry out its mandate effectively.

This collaboration, according to Badeh, is key to ensuring that safety protocols are continuously updated and relevant to emerging transport challenges.

Responding, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Shehu Mohammed, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “The signing of the MOU with NSIB is all about making all our environment safer.

“Not just the aviation space, but also the road and the railway, because they are in charge of safety investigations of the entire transport sector.

“We are going to put more effort so that both agencies can collaborate to make our roads safe for the motoring public.”

Mohammed said that by signing the MOU, NSIB and FRSC have taken a significant step towards reinforcing the safety infrastructure of Nigeria’s transport sector.

“As part of the collaboration, the two agencies will now work closely to implement safety measures, with a particular emphasis on improving road safety, a critical concern in light of rising traffic accidents.

“The initiative also signals a concerted effort to standardise investigation protocols and improve accountability within the transport sector.

With the formalisation of this MOU, NSIB has reaffirmed its role as Nigeria’s transport investigation agency.

“The bureau’s Director-General noted that the partnership with FRSC would promote a deeper understanding of safety issues across multiple transportation domains.

“As both agencies intensify their efforts to make Nigerian roads safer, NSIB aims to provide invaluable support by ensuring that safety recommendations are actionable and aligned with global best practices.”

The Corp Marshal stated that by leveraging NSIB’s investigative expertise and the FRSC’s operational capabilities, the new initiative will support the ongoing efforts of both agencies to curb road accidents and ensure the well-being of the motoring public.

“Both agencies will monitor progress through collaborative workshops, feedback loops, and data sharing, ensuring that their joint initiatives continuously adapt to emerging safety challenges.

“Looking ahead, the NSIB and FRSC partnership is set to produce tangible outcomes. As both agencies work together to strengthen safety measures, the focus will be on streamlining processes for accident investigation and response.

“The MOU lays the groundwork for a future where safety-related investigations are more timely, thorough, and actionable, ultimately leading to a significant reduction in transport-related fatalities and injuries,” he concluded.