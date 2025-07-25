Nigeria, UK Launch Partnership to Boost SMEs’ Access to Global Markets

•3,500 Nigerian products to benefit from duty-free access to UK

James Emejo in Abuja





Nigeria and the United Kingdom yesterday unveiled the Standards Partnership Programme (SPP) to deepen bilateral trade ties.

The UK-funded initiative aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s quality infrastructure, and support local institutions and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to meet international standards.

The initiative further seeks to enhancing the country’s access to global markets.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Trade Market Access Lead at the UK Department for Business and Trade in Nigeria,

Simeon Umukoro, said the programme will boost the country’s capacity to engage in international trade particularly with the UK by supporting local institutions and SMEs.

He said the initiative aligns with the UK’s commitment under the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) with Nigeria.

Essentially, the initiative seeks to enable Nigerian businesses benefit from the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which grants duty-free access to the UK market for more than 3,500 Nigerian products.

The programme, which officially launched in 2023, in 11 countries and island regions including Nigeria, aims to enhance trade and boost sustainable and inclusive growth through the use of international standards.

Umukoro pointed out that the initiative was intentionally inclusive, designed not just for large corporations but specifically structured to assist smaller businesses in meeting the technical and regulatory standards required for exporting to international markets.

He said, “These institutions are being equipped with the tools and expertise necessary to ensure Nigerian products meet global quality and safety standards”.

The programme involves establishing institutional frameworks and strengthening national agencies including the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS).

According to him, the programme works closely with the National Quality Council and other relevant bodies to implement the National Quality Policy.

The collaboration fosters a coordinated national approach to quality infrastructure something many countries struggle to achieve—giving Nigeria a competitive edge in the global market.

Umukoro also stated that the SPP which began in 2022, is currently in its third phase and set to continue until March 2026.

At this stage, the initiative focuses on four key sectors, including leather, tea, cashew, and coffee.

These sectors were selected as pilot industries to identify existing challenges and address gaps in areas such as measurement standards (metrology), accreditation, and conformity assessment.

The programme works with stakeholders to close these gaps and raise the sectors to export-ready standards.

He revealed that experienced international specialists will be deployed to work directly with Nigerian enterprises.

Their role is to build the capacity of local businesses, enhancing their competitiveness both in international markets and within Nigeria’s domestic economy.

Umukoro said, “We’ve been delighted to collaborate with BSI, the National Quality Council and other key stakeholders in Nigeria through the Standards Partnership to establish a robust quality infrastructure, focusing on improving standardisation and aligning with global best practices, to enhance trade efficiency.

“By continuing this work, we can boost Nigeria’s export capacity and further position Nigeria as a key player in the global marketplace.”

However, the SPP was signed at BSI support programme for private sector enterprises in Nigeria, in collaboration with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FDCO).

BSI seeks to enhance trade, unlock new market opportunities and improve Nigerian product competitiveness, among others.

Knowledge Services Director, BSI, Richard Taylor, said, “We’re delighted to be hosting this event in Nigeria as part of the Standards Partnership programme. Raising awareness and understanding of the value that comes from the use of international standards can bring huge benefits.

“The programme will support private sector enterprises in Nigeria to enhance trade, unlock new market opportunities and improve product competitiveness. We look forward to welcoming stakeholders to the event and continuing to collaborate on all planned activity for this year, to create impact and drive progress across Nigeria.”