Nigeria, Egypt Sign MoU to Strengthen Aviation Relationship

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo and the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdellatty, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and an Enhanced Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) for Nigeria and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The agreement, which was initially conceived during the 2024 International Civil Aviation Negotiations (ICAN) Conference, marks a significant milestone in the deepening of bilateral cooperation between both nations in the field of civil aviation.

Speaking during the brief but symbolic ceremony, the aviation Minister described the signing as a “strategic breakthrough” that reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthening connectivity, facilitating technical exchange, and opening new investment opportunities within their respective aviation sectors.

“This agreement is not only a fulfilment of the engagements we started during ICAN 2024 but also a bold step toward enhancing air connectivity, boosting tourism, promoting trade, and fostering knowledge transfer in aviation management and infrastructure,” Keyamo noted.

The enhanced BASA allows for expanded route access and operational flexibility for designated carriers from both countries, while the MoU covers technical cooperation, training, and infrastructure development initiatives.

On his part, Abdellatty expressed Egypt’s strong desire to build a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with Nigeria, particularly in sectors where aviation serves as a catalyst for broader economic growth. He commended Keyamo for his visionary leadership and proactive drive to modernise Nigeria’s aviation sector, noting that Egypt views Nigeria as a strategic partner on the continent.

A statement by Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, said both ministers reaffirmed their governments’ commitment to implementing the provisions of the agreement in the spirit of mutual respect and shared progress.