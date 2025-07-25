Niger Govt, AfricaRice Signs $1.2bn Partnership to Boost Rice Production

Arthur Eriye

In a strategic move to make the state Nigeria’s rice powerhouse, the Niger State Government has signed a $1.2 billion partnership with AfricaRice, an international agricultural research institution headquartered in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

The partnership arrangement facilitated through the state’s investment company, Niger Foods Limited aims to dramatically scale up annual paddy rice production in the state from 1.5 million metric tons to an impressive 10 million metric tons by 2030.

Under the agreement, a 5,000-hectare seed production farm will be established to produce 25,000 tons of top-grade breeder, foundation, and certified rice seeds. These seeds will support cultivation on over 500,000 hectares of land—comprising 100,000 hectares of new commercial farms and 40,000 hectares of micro, small, and medium-scale farms—creating over 100,000 jobs across the rice value chain.

The partnership also targets the deployment of climate-smart and innovative agricultural technologies tailored to Niger State’s unique agro-ecological conditions, ensuring sustainability and resilience in rice farming.

AfricaRice, a key member of the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), will contribute expertise, advanced technologies, and facilitate engagement with global development partners to support the initiative’s implementation.

Umaru Bago, fondly called the farmer governor, hailed the pact as a “milestone initiative” that aligns with his administration’s vision for food self-sufficiency and economic transformation.

“This partnership with AfricaRice is a clear reaffirmation of our resolve to drive innovation, create massive employment, and position Niger State as a leader in agricultural development—not just in Nigeria, but across Africa,” Governor Bago said.

In response, the management of AfricaRice applauded Bago’s agricultural transformation drive, noting that his bold steps are setting the pace for sustainable food systems in Nigeria and beyond.