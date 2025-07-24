IN PRAISE OF MUKTAR BETARA

The major responsibility of the legislature in democracies is to make laws for the socio-economic development of the society. Lawmakers elected into the legislature are usually immersed in law making process to justify their mandate.

However, some with progressive vision and developmental ideas veer into other people-centric activities that have the potential and capabilities to touch the lives of their people.

One of such people is Muktar Aliyu Betara , representing federal constituency of Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya-Kusar of Borno state for about 20 years.

His ability to connect with diverse groups sets him apart and his appeal bridges the urban and the rural, the elite and the masses. Whether in the chamber or the streets of Abuja or Biu, his message of service remains the same.

His legislative focus extends beyond law making and policy papers. Apart from his legislative functions, Aliyu Muktar Betara has carved out an enviable niche for himself as one with incurable penchant for good governance, superlative service delivery, grassroots empowerment, wealth creation for constituents, youths development, as well as attracting development projects.

Betara’s progressive vision and development ideas embodies a paradoxical legacy where visionary ambition intersects with persistent influence extends far beyond legislation and veer into other people-centric activities that have the potential and capabilities of touching the lives of people.

Muktar Aliyu Betara, who was Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation in the 9th assembly, and now Chairman, Committee on the Federal Capital Territory in the current 10th Assembly, has not only made significant impact on the lives of his constituents, but has transformed them in all ramifications especially on human capacity building and community development. These include skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and scholarship for students of all categories. Its also on record that he has built and equipped clinics in all the wards in his constituency to provide free medical services to the people.

Betara, whose stewardship in the green chamber since 2007, has prioritised rural electrification through the provision of transformers to over 289 communities. On education, Betara has constructed over 48 blocks of classrooms across the four local government areas that form his federal constituency. He has also prioritised the construction of Trunk B and rural roads as well as the training of his constituents on mechanised agriculture.

What stands out in Betara’s approach is how he integrates diplomacy with development. Last Sallah, Betara donated N200 million to vulnerable households across his constituency, supported over 300 members of his youth group, the Betara Old Boys, in his constituency with N1 million each. He supported 500 farmers with each receiving bags of rice, farming tools, and N120,000, and provided family support to widows and orphans with each receiving N500,000. Every councillor in his constituency received N200,000. Local government executives were given N100,000 each for their Salah celebration, ward executives got N50,000 while supervisory councillors received N200,000 each.

Thus the name Betara resonates with profound reverence not only within the verdant borders of Borno State but also across the vast expanse of Nigeria. He was not pleading for sympathy but projecting competence, ambition and confidence.

Like a titan, he is venerated and adored by his people, who, in a testament to their unwavering devotion, catapulted him to the hallowed halls of the National Assembly for a record-breaking five consecutive terms. This phenomenal feat was a testament to the unshakable faith and confidence reposed in him by his constituents.

Mohammed N. Imam, Abuja