Foundation Awards Scholarships to 100 OAU Students, Others

In a demonstration of commitment to education, community upliftment, and youth empowerment, the Tim Akano Foundation (TAF) has awarded scholarships and digital skill opportunities to a total of 122 students across Osun State and Obafemi Awolowo University in June this year.

Driven by personal experience and a deep sense of responsibility to his roots, the Founder, TAF, Mr. Tim Akano, awarded scholarships to 22 outstanding undergraduates with first-class and second-class upper grades from Oluponna, Iwo, Ile Ogbo, Kuta, and Telemu communities. The scholarship presentation took place recently at Aipate Baptist Church, Iwo. As a beneficiary of community sacrifice, where men once contributed N10 and women contributed N5 in 1976 to establish Oluponna Community High School. Akanoemphasised how that singular act of community generosity changed the trajectory of his life, for good, forever. “That is the school gave me access to quality secondary education,”Akano said.

In recognition of his generosity and visionary leadership, the Federation of Ayedire Student Union presented him with an award of Excellence as Community Role Model.

In his speech, Akano challenged the students from Oluponna and its environ to work harder to change the narrative of the community from Agrarian to Technopreneurship. Akano announced his desire to mentor at least 100 students from the community to greatness, reaching a height far higher than the one he has reached. A WhatsApp group tagged GREATER HEIGHTS has been created and sorely dedicated to mentoring students from Oluponna and its environ.

Further advancing his mission to bridge the digital divide, the foundation also provided 100 students from the Department of International Relations at Obafemi Awolowo University with scholarships to acquire practical skills in Digital Marketing.

Upon completing their training, the students will be onboard immediately as Affiliate Marketers for New Horizons. This will allow them to earn commissions and begin generating income from their newly acquired skills.