Popoola, Fasua, Others Call for Unified Action on Capital Formation

Kayode Tokede

Market leaders, policymakers, and government representatives have called for unified action to strengthen Nigeria’s capital market and accelerate capital formation as a pathway to national growth.

Speaking at the 2025 Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) National Workshop held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Mr. Temi Popoola, urged stakeholders to align their efforts toward building a market capable of mobilizing long-term capital and advancing Nigeria’s $1 trillion economy aspiration.

Popoola described the market’s recent resurgence as a direct outcome of deliberate reforms, improved macroeconomic signals, and technological advancements across market infrastructure. While acknowledging the momentum, he stressed that sustaining progress would require coordinated action among industry players, regulators, and policymakers to strengthen industries, empower institutions, and deepen market structures. “The capital market stands at a pivotal point in Nigeria’s economic journey,” Popoola said. “With deliberate reforms and a strong regulatory environment, we have an opportunity to position the market as a key enabler of long-term capital formation, one that supports industries, empowers institutions, and scales our economy to new heights.”

Echoing this sentiment, the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Umaru Kwairanga, stressed the importance of aligning capital market activity with the broader national economic agenda. He underscored the market’s role in financing infrastructure, supporting enterprise, and attracting both local and foreign investment as Nigeria pursues sustainable growth.

The President and Chairman of Council of CIS, Mr. Oluropo Dada, affirmed the Institute’s commitment to fostering professionalism and integrity within the capital market, noting that a resilient and ethical market is critical to sustaining investor confidence and deepening participation.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Timi Agama, also underscored the Commission’s role in enabling capital formation as a core mandate of the market. “Beyond investor protection and market development, our responsibility is to build a market where we can pool resources to power national growth. A $1 trillion economy may be a tall order, but with deliberate effort and the right structures, it is within reach,” Agama stated. He stressed that achieving this target would depend on collaborative effort across all segments of the financial market ecosystem.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Anite, speaking on behalf of the federal government, underscored the administration’s recognition of the capital market as a critical partner in financing national development. Candid in her assessment of Nigeria’s economic targets, Anite emphasized the urgency of action, stating, “If we are to meet our ambitious targets, we must expand access to long-term capital, foster investor confidence, reinforce institutional frameworks, and above all, forge stronger linkages between capital markets and the real economy.” Representing the Vice President, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr. Tope Fasua, lauded the capital market’s recent performance, noting that the surge in market capitalization reflects renewed investor confidence and the early impact of bold reforms. He called on stakeholders to maintain momentum through innovation, policy advocacy, and ethical market conduct.