NCS Pledges to Make B’ Odogwu First Class Trade Facilitation Platform 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has pledged the NCS’s commitment in ensuring that the recently launched B’Odogwu system is transformed into a first class trade facilitation platform for the country.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with stakeholders on B’Odogwu clearance systems, Adeniyi, said with all the clarity of the system, they are now resolute to transform the platform into a world class trade facilitation platform for trade modernisation.

According to him, “Technology is not cheap. As we migrate from one system to the other, we make a lot of investments in technology rollouts. We are going to be talking about scanners, system upgrades, and all of that. And our plan is to make B’Odogwu a reference point in trade facilitation.

“Now that the chairmanship of the WCO is with us, we also want to show the world that we can take in our trade, manage it by a system that is indigenously developed. So at the end, in the next three years, it is going to be Oduku to the world, and Nigerians will see that we have a system that can work. However, technology everywhere is capital intensive.”

B’Odogwu is a locally developed digital trade facilitation and integration system introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service.

On his part, the Chairman Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Dr. Saleh Ahmadu, said they are very grateful for the strong engagement and trust by all stakeholders, that indeed Nigeria can stand for itself, and Nigerians can make a difference in trade facilitation.

According to him, “The continuous support of stakeholders in the trade ecosystem is essential for the successful implementation of this homegrown, home-owned, home-managed and home-beneficial project.”

For the Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, ICT/Modernization, Nigeria Customs Service, Kikelomo Adeola said that the essence of the gathering was captured in the theme: ‘Enhancing Trade Compliance and System Optimization Through Stakeholder Engagement’

According to her, “This Town Hall is not just another event; it is a strategic platform to engage our valued partners in trade on the B’Odogwu Clearance System. Since its phased deployment, B’Odogwu has demonstrated tremendous potential in enhancing clearance efficiency, improving cargo visibility, and boosting revenue generation. Yet, like every major reform, its success depends on how well we carry along the people it was built for, that is you.”