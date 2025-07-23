MTN Nigeria to Award 290 Million Naira to Over 1,500 Winners in Mega Billion Promo

Raheem Akingbolu

More than 1,500 winners have emerged in the ongoing MTN Mega Billion Promo, with over 290 million naira already awarded. The company shared this update during a live show event held recently in Lagos.

The event offered a closer look at the structure and impact of the promo campaign. It was attended by members of the press, representatives from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority and promo winners, alongside MTN executives.

Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka,

Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, emphasized that the Mega Billion Promo was launched to reward and give back to loyal customers. “In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for the average Nigerian. And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this. This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives.”

According to Ikenna-Emeka, the promo has produced over 1500 winners to date, including three jackpot winners, 20 five million naira winners, and over 100 one hundred-thousand-naira winners. More than 290 million naira has been distributed, and the figure continues to rise. “We are extremely excited and proud of the visibility, excitement and the energy that has been created by this promo. Being here today is a testament to the progress we’ve made.”

The event also spotlighted testimonials from some of the winners. One of the jackpot winners, Femi Yusuf, who won 10 million naira, shared his disbelief and eventual joy. “I feel very happy. Initially, I thought it was one of those promos that nothing comes out of it. Then, I watched the live draw. My wife was seated next to me and said ‘babe, is this not your number?’ Then I got the call from 300.” When asked if he’d received the money in his MoMo wallet, Yusuf responded, “Fast and fast. MTN, no scam.”

The major highlight of the event was the winners announcement, Saturday winners were selected from a draw conducted earlier in the day. In one energetic moment, a woman, Motunrayo, who won two million naira was contacted live during the event. Reacting in disbelief, she said: “Wow! I’m so grateful and I’m so happy to have won this two million naira. I’m really grateful. Thanks so much.”

Senior Manager, Consumer Segment (Mass Market),

Debo Agun, at MTN Nigeria broke down how the promo works. “Typical promos in Nigeria, customers are made to pay for it. But for this promo, there’s nothing like that. All that is required of you as a customer is to dial *900#. This is for you to opt in and also a form of consent. The promo runs for a period of 90 days.” The promo kicked off on June 23.

Agun further explained that 63 winners are selected daily from Monday to Friday. Daily and weekly draws are held. Daily prizes range from twenty-five thousand naira to five million naira, while Saturdays are even bigger, with 104 winners and a ten million naira jackpot up for grabs.

Last Saturdays, other cash prizes include twenty-five thousand naira, fifty thousand naira, seventy-five thousand naira, one hundred thousand naira, five hundred thousand naira, one million naira, and two million naira. Winners receive their money paid directly into their MoMo wallets. Participants are required to have a MoMo account, which can be opened by dialing *671#.

Every one hundred naira airtime recharge equals one entry, so a five hundred naira recharge counts as five entries. Customers can also win more than once. “It’s not a one-off win,” said Agun. “You could win five hundred thousand naira today and one million naira or five million naira in another draw.”

The promo is managed by independent partners to ensure winners are chosen fairly and maintain credibility. Daily draws are streamed live on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook; and winners are notified via MTN Call Center on 300. With more draws ahead, MTN continues to demonstrate transparency and reward participation, reinforcing public trust in the initiative.