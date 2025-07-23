MAN: FG’s ‘Nigeria First’ Policy Fruit of Years of Advocacy for Patronage

Dike Onwuamaeze

The President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive that all Ministries, Department and Agencies of government must prioritise demand for locally made products and services as fruitful outcome of public advocacy mounted by the association and other members of the organised private sector.

Meshioye stated this in a press briefing to announce the oncoming “2025 Edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment Expo (NME) and the Nigerian Raw Materials Expo (NIRAM)” with the theme “Accelerating Sustainable Manufacturing through Cutting-edge Technology Solutions.”

He stated that the goal of the Expo is, “to showcase locally fabricated machines and equipment. Let’s jointly see what is possible in Nigeria and then lean on the strength of collaborating with foreign counterparts to improve locally manufactured goods.”

He added that “beyond the theme is the expectation we have in the policy direction of the federal government on ‘Nigeria First.’ As an association, ‘Nigeria First’ is not a mere policy statement but the fruit of years of advocacy of patronage and support of what is ‘Made in Nigeria.’

The expo, which is organised by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), will hold from August 5 to August 7, 2025 at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said that the theme is expected to drive the attention of stakeholders to engage on innovative technology solutions that would improve the process of manufacturing and in turn improve quality of products manufactured locally in Nigeria.

By embracing cutting-edge technologies, we are heading towards a drive for innovation, resilience, and long-term value for our stakeholders.

He said: “Our focus is to spark conversations around deployment of energy-efficiency in our production facilities; implementation of smart factory technologies, including Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to optimise resource use; waste reduction strategies through closed-loop systems and advanced recycling methods and engender partnerships with green tech innovators to co-develop scalable, sustainable solutions.”