Leadway Emerges Insurance Partner of Lagos International Trade Fair 2025

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance, has been announced as the “Official Insurance Partner” of the Lagos International Trade Fair 2025.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is the West Africa’s largest international trade fair.

According to the organisers, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) this year’s edition is scheduled to take place from Friday, 7th to Sunday, 16th November 2025, at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

LCCI, said the 10-day Fair, was one of the major attractions of West Africa’s regional commercial activities each year.

“Since its inception, it has grown to become one of the largest trade shows in sub-Saharan Africa, attracting both national and international entrepreneurs from over 1600 companies worldwide.

Commenting on the milestone agreement, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance, Kike Fischer, said: “Partnering as the official insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair speaks to both our leadership in the insurance industry and our deep belief in the power of enterprise.

“At Leadway, we understand how critical insurance is in unlocking growth and securing the future for entrepreneurs and business owners alike. This partnership is not just about visibility—it’s about value,” she said.

Fischer also said this reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive environment where MSMEs can grow with confidence.