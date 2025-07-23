  • Wednesday, 23rd July, 2025

Leadway Emerges Insurance Partner of Lagos International Trade Fair 2025

Business | 1 hour ago

Ebere Nwoji

Leadway Assurance, has been announced as the “Official Insurance Partner” of the Lagos International Trade Fair 2025.

The Lagos International Trade Fair is the West Africa’s largest international trade fair.

According to the organisers, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) this year’s edition is scheduled to take place from Friday, 7th to Sunday, 16th November 2025, at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

LCCI, said the  10-day  Fair, was one of the major attractions of West Africa’s regional commercial activities each year. 

“Since its inception, it has grown to become one of the largest trade shows in sub-Saharan Africa, attracting both national and international entrepreneurs from over 1600 companies worldwide.

Commenting on the milestone agreement, Director of Sales, Retail and Partnerships at Leadway Assurance,  Kike Fischer, said: “Partnering as the official insurer of the Lagos International Trade Fair speaks to both our leadership in the insurance industry and our deep belief in the power of enterprise. 

“At Leadway, we understand how critical insurance is in unlocking growth and securing the future for entrepreneurs and business owners alike. This partnership is not just about visibility—it’s about value,” she said.

Fischer also said this  reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive environment where MSMEs can grow with confidence. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.