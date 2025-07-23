Auto Bucks Lenders Hosts Annual Regional Customer Forum in Ibadan

Auto Bucks Lenders, a subsidiary of the pan-African financial supermarket Alert Group, has hosted its annual regional customer forum in Ibadan.

The well-attended event brought together a diverse mix of stakeholders including loyal customers, board representatives, executive members, staff, market association leaders, religious figures, government officials, and community partners.

Speaking at the forum, Group CEO of Alert Group, Dr. Kazeem Olanrewaju, commended the Ibadan branch for its exceptional performance since inception. He highlighted the group’s remarkable financial progress, including over 100% growth in profitability and strong performance across key indicators such as total assets, gross loan portfolio (GLP), and shareholders’ funds.

Olanrewaju attributed this success to the steadfast loyalty of customers, resilient leadership of the Regional Manager, Ashiru Abideen, and called for continued support as the institution looks to scale even greater heights.

He also hinted at an upcoming free community health initiative to be sponsored by the institution, which would include eye checkup, prescriptions, and distribution of medicated eyeglasses to residents of Ibadan all at no cost.

The Ibadan branch, which previously made headlines for achieving a 0% Portfolio at Risk (PAR) in its first year of operations, has now surpassed a GLP of N3 billion in just two years. This milestone reflects the branch’s strong asset quality, disciplined lending practices, market acceptance, and growing social impact.

Auto Bucks Lenders CEO, Adetoun Olasunkanmi, expressed excitement about the group’s expansion plans into additional South-West states. She also urged attendees to take full advantage of the recently launched WASH Loan Product, developed in partnership with Aqua for All, aimed at supporting sustainable ventures.

The event also served as a platform for customer engagement, with several clients sharing their experiences. A notable testimonial came from a first-time borrower who was approved for a N150 million loan within just three days of meeting the required conditions, despite it being her first time accessing credit.

Also in attendance were representatives from the bank’s regional offices in Abuja, Ogun, and Lagos, reflecting the institution’s growing national presence and collaboration across its branches.