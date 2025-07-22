WTT Contender Lagos Serves off with  $100,000 at Stake

The World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Lagos 2025 with a total prize money of $100,000, will kickoff this morning with the qualifying rounds inside the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the tournament yesterday, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Wahid Enitan Oshodi, expressed gratitude to WTT for selecting Lagos as a host city for the third consecutive edition.

He emphasized the tournament’s growing reputation and the unique energy brought by Lagos fans.

“We are excited that WTT has placed its trust in us to host the third edition of WTT Contender Lagos. This event has firmly placed Lagos on the global table tennis map, thanks to the passionate support of our fans. It’s become one of the most exciting stops on the WTT Contender circuit,” Oshodi said.

Oshodi, who also serves as President of ITTF Africa, highlighted the increasing competitiveness of the tournament, driven by the participation of top-tier international players.

He expressed hope for continued support from the Lagos State Government and other partners to sustain the event’s growth.

Event Supervisor, Maher Ben Ahmed,noted that this year’s edition features players from Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa—underscoring the tournament’s global appeal.

“The presence of athletes from four continents is a testament to the tournament’s rising popularity. WTT Contender Lagos is now one of the most anticipated events in the WTT Series,” he said.

Event Manager, Loh Yuan Yee, echoed this sentiment, attributing the tournament’s continued inclusion in the WTT calendar to the enthusiasm it generates among players.

He commended the LOC for their dedication to delivering a seamless event.

Event Director, Kweku Tandoh, reaffirmed the LOC’s commitment to meeting WTT’s expectations, promising further growth in both scale and quality.