WAFCON2025: Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons For Qualifying For Final

.Says victory over South Africa’s Bayana Bayana well deserved

.Charges them to keep soaring as Nigerians are waiting for the cup

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria for qualifying for the final of the on-going WAFCON 2025 competition in Morocco by beating Bayana Bayana of South Africa by two goals to one.

The President in an post on his verified X handle, PBAT, described the victory of Nigeria’s senior female national team as well deserved.

He, therefore, charged to keep soaring and ensure that they win the cup for the 10th time as Nigerians wait to receive the cup.

The President’s congratulatory message reads:

“Well deserved!

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

Your incredible #WAFCON2025 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.

“From your President,

PBAT.”