US Threatens Life Ban for Visa Fraudsters

Michael Olugbodein Abuja





In a stern warning issued by the US Mission Nigeria on its X page, the United States has threatened to ban for life anyone caught committing visa fraud.

The message read: “US government interagency efforts combat fraud and will end illegal immigration. Those who commit visa fraud will be banned from the United States for life.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. We will pursue criminal charges against those who engage in visa fraud and those who bring in and harbor illegal aliens.”

The latest is part of ongoing clampdown on immigrants and intending migrants to US.

The US government had earlier threatened to impose tariffs on “Any country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS”

Trump made the statement while BRICS leaders and associates met in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for the 2025 summit.

The US government had also made public reduction in visa validity for most nonimmigrant U.S. visas in Nigeria and other countries, stating that: “The reduction in validity is part of an ongoing global review of the use of U.S. visas by other countries using technical and security benchmarks to safeguard U.S. immigration systems.