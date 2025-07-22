Umahi Inspects Damaged Flyover at Keffi, Directs Urgent Intervention

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, at the weekend inspected the damaged flyover at Keffi, Nasarawa state, caused by an overburdened truck carrying an excavator, and directed urgent intervention to ameliorate the hardship encountered by users of the infrastructure.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, stated that the impact of the collision completely dislodged one of the beams and damaged two others, with the on-the-spot assessment undertaken on Sunday.The minister, who was accompanied by the Deputy Director, Design and Bridges, Musa Seidu; Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Yakubu Usman and other officials disclosed that he had directed the Permanent Secretary, Olufunso Adebiyi, along with a team of engineers, to visit the damaged infrastructure on the day of the incident.

Following their preliminary inspection, which revealed visible cracks on the structure caused by the force of the impact, Umahi ordered the immediate closure of the affected carriageway of the flyover to traffic to prevent further damage, as well as mitigate risk.

While one beam has fallen entirely and damaged the walkway and parapet, the other two beams, though damaged, he said, have retained their structural integrity, according to the engineers. The underpass has been cleared, but the overpass remains closed as a precaution, the statement said.